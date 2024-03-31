'He's the kindest person I know' - Spillane's Tower gives small-scale trainer Jimmy Mangan a first Grade 1 win in 16 years

This was one to warm the soul. When asked how best to describe her father, popular pundit Jane Mangan said: "He's probably the kindest person I know. Sometimes to his detriment, but I should probably live my life more like him."

Jimmy Mangan is one of the good guys, but he's a very good trainer to go with it and he had Spillane’s Tower at concert pitch for his first appearance in a Grade 1. The 7-4 shot got his revenge on nemesis Blood Destiny for a recent Navan defeat with a reasonably emphatic success that proved he is a proper young chaser going places.

Maybe even to next year's Ryanair Chase for which Paddy Power slashed him to 16-1 (from 40). He was also introduced into their 2025 Gold Cup market at 40-1.

But we spend far too much time gazing into the future in this game. This was a day to enjoy the here and now and Mangan, the quiet, unassuming and kind Conna man, got to celebrate his second Grade 1 success 16 years after his first in the very same race.

Conna Castle did the business on that occasion and, of course, Mangan also won a Grand National in 2003 with Monty's Pass. But over two decades on he looks to have a horse that is potentially even better than those.

"From day one we’ve liked this horse and he’s taken to fences really well," said Mangan. "I'm so delighted for the lads at home in the yard, the likes of Pat Murphy who rides him every day, and the McManus family for sending him to me. We only have about a dozen horses and most of those are pointers.

"When the ground dries he’ll go home to Martinstown and we'll make a plan for next season. I couldn’t see why he wouldn’t stay three miles but that will be for next seasoon."

Mangan added: "Willie [Mullins] is an incredible trainer and a gentleman into the bargain. He even wished me well before the race and vice versa I wished him well."

Mullins, who registered an across-the-cards seven-timer between Fairyhouse and Cork, had Tactical Move and Blood Destiny nipping away at Spillane's Tower's heels the whole way up the straight, but neither could get by as he scored by a length and three-quarters. This was Mangan's magic moment.

Mark Walsh was flawless on Spillane's Tower, never leaving the inside, and was chuffed for the winning trainer.

He said: "I'm delighted for Jimmy as he hasn't had a good horse in a while, but, when he gets a good horse like that he's well able to do the job."

On the winner, he added: "Heading back up in trip and off level weights, I was confident enough that we could turn around the Navan form with Blood Destiny if we went a good gallop, but we didn't. So I was glad to see the lads pressing on a bit after Ballyhack. He'll have no problem getting three miles so he's one to look forward to."

There are so many top novices for JP McManus to look forward to and now Spillane's Tower joins the likes of Fact To File, Corbetts Cross and Inothewayurthinkin as potential Gold Cup contenders next season.

There will be no better man to get him right for that than Mangan.

