Asterion Forlonge and 'very good' Sir Gerhard return to winning ways for Willie Mullins

If you are riding for Willie Mullins at the second Irish meeting on any given day, chances are you will be riding a top-class horse, and Sean O'Keeffe landed a short-priced double on dual Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 winner Sir Gerhard and the talented Asterion Forlonge .

Asterion Forlonge landed the feature Grade 3 Bar One Racing Chase, stretching clear of sole rival Lucid Dreams for a 14-length success. It was his first win over fences since the 2021 Punchestown festival.

O'Keeffe said: "He's been around a while and he has always been a really nice horse, so it was great to get the ride on him. He jumped well the whole way before getting a bit tight to the last two. When he was left on his own he jumped a bit to his right but that's just his way."

Sir Gerhard, who was dropping back in trip having last run in the Stayers' Hurdle, had things made a little easier for him when his nearest rival Maidenstreetprince came down at the second last in the 2m conditions hurdle, but chances are he would have won comfortably regardless.

O'Keeffe said of the 12-length win: "He's a very good horse and that was an ideal race even if he was back in trip. He has plenty of class and the trip was no problem. His jumping was good for the most part and very good in the straight. The trip at Cheltenham stretched him, whereas this distance on easy ground was fine for him."

Zebo back on song

The Listed 2m3f handicap hurdle looked a competitive race and a slow pace resulted in most of the field having a chance turning into the straight. In the end it was quite an impressive display from the Henry de Bromhead-trained Lucky Zebo , who had too much pace for his rivals and scored by two and a half lengths.

Mike O'Connor's mount bounced back from a below-par run over 2m7½f at Leopardstown over Christmas.

O'Connor said: "He's a lovely horse. He was very consistent bar the last day when the trip probably found him out. The step up in grade was our biggest concern but he did it well and showed a very nice attitude."

