2024 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict for the big race at Fairyhouse

The BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ) takes place at Fairyhouse on Monday and with 40-1, 50-1 and 150-1 priced winners in the last decade this is often a tricky puzzle for punters to solve. I Am Maximus triumphed for the all-conquering duo of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend 12 months ago and they combine with the favourite again this year in Nick Rockett, an unexposed novice who skipped the Cheltenham Festival to head here. Get our verdict and more in this runner-by-runner guide . . .

Irish Grand National verdict

By Alan Sweetman, Spotlight tipster

2. Intense Raffles

3. Where's Frankie

Not a huge field, but a fascinating race in which Good Time Jonny can exploit a mark that compares favourably with his hurdles rating. Last year's Pertemps Final winner should relish the trip and is just preferred to Intense Raffles, who relegated him to a remote last of three in a conditions event here in February. Four-time course winner Where's Frankie will stay the trip better than many of these and is one for each-way backers to consider. Obvious claims are held by Nick Rockett, Where It All Began, and Yeah Man the apparent Mullins, Elliott and Cromwell selected respectively.

Good Time Jonny 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: A J Martin

2024 Irish Grand National: forecast betting odds for the big race

7-2 Nick Rockett, 11-2 Intense Raffles, 8 Hartur D'arc, 9 Yeah Man, 10 Any Second Now, Good Time Jonny, Senior Chief, 12 Where It All Began, We'llhavewan, 14 Where's Frankie, 16 Minella Cocooner, 20 Favori De Champdou, Daily Present, 25 Churchstonewarrior, Cool Survivor, 33 Dunboyne, Frontal Assault, Street Value, 50 Diol Ker, History Of Fashion, 66 Royal Thief

2024 Irish Grand National: the full list of horses and jockeys

1 Minella Cocooner

An unplaced favourite in Naas contest won by Hartur D'Arc, plenty to prove as a result

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 16-1

Minella Cocooner 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

2 Churchstonewarrior

Smart staying type at his best, failure to complete on this term's two starts is a concern

Trainer: Jonathan Sweeney

Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

Forecast odds: 25-1

Churchstonewarrior 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: Jonathan Sweeney

3 Nick Rockett

Only three runs over fences but has a strong chance for last year's winning combination

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

Forecast odds: 7-2

Nick Rockett 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

4 Favori De Champdou

Held by Nick Rockett and Minella Cocooner on Navan running, other stablemates preferred

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Danny Gilligan (5lb claimer)

Forecast odds: 20-1

Favori De Champdou 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (5lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

5 Senior Chief

Chased home Minella Cocooner at Navan, made heavy weather of landing short odds on latest

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds: 10-1

Senior Chief 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

6 Any Second Now

Admirable veteran, twice placed in Grand National, has a realistic chance off this mark

Trainer: Ted Walsh

Jockey: Mark Walsh

Forecast odds: 10-1

Any Second Now 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: T M Walsh

7 Intense Raffles

French import, two wins at this venue, leading chance on his defeat of Where It All Began

Trainer: Thomas Gibney

Jockey: JJ Slevin

Forecast odds: 11-2

Intense Raffles 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: J J Slevin Tnr: Thomas Gibney

8 Yeah Man

Came into his own over extended 3m4f at Haydock winning well in first-time cheekpieces

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Forecast odds: 9-1

Yeah Man 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

9 Diol Ker

Generally found wanting in major staying handicap chases this season

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Kieren Buckley

Forecast odds: 50-1

Diol Ker 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Kieren Buckley Tnr: Gordon Elliott

10 Dunboyne

Dropped away tamely in the Thyestes, again stopped quickly in the Grand National Trial

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Sam Ewing

Forecast odds: 33-1

Dunboyne 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Won Leinster National at Naas on handicap debut, has gone up 9lb but could be progressive

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Forecast odds: 8-1

Hartur D'arc 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

12 Frontal Assault

Fair form in big-value staying handicaps earlier in the season, needs to find extra

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Carl Millar (7)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Frontal Assault 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Carl Millar (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

13 Where It All Began

Second to Intense Raffles here before winning Grand National Trial, fourth in the Kim Muir

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jack Kennedy

Forecast odds: 12-1

Where It All Began 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

14 Cool Survivor

Fair fourth in 2m5f handicap chase at Leopardstown, tailed off in the Kim Muir

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Jordan Gainford

Forecast odds: 25-1

Cool Survivor 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Jordan Gainford Tnr: Gordon Elliott

15 Good Time Jonny

Last season's Pertemps Final winner, should be fully primed now after a quiet campaign

Trainer: Tony Martin

Jockey: Phillip Enright

Forecast odds: 10-1

Good Time Jonny 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: A J Martin

16 Street Value

Course-and-distance winner of Porterstown Chase, has his work cut out having been pulled up last two runs

Trainer: John Flavin

Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 33-1

Street Value 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: J P Flavin

17 Daily Present

Stayed well when winning at Down Royal, behind Where It All Began when fifth in Kim Muir

Trainer: Paul Nolan

Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe

Forecast odds: 20-1

Daily Present 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: Paul Nolan

18 Royal Thief

Twice a winner for Henry de Bromhead; out of form this season, hard to make a case for him

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Kevin Sexton

Forecast odds: 66-1

Royal Thief 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Kevin Sexton Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Ran from out of the handicap and with overweight when 16 lengths second in Grand National Trial

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Kieran Callaghan (5)

Forecast odds: 12-1

We'llhavewan 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Kieran Callaghan (5lb) Tnr: W P Mullins

Thorough stayer, record as a four-time course winner gives him an each-way chance

Trainer: Karl Thornton

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Forecast odds: 14-1

Where's Frankie 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Karl Thornton

21 History Of Fashion

Only one win from 22 chase starts, good course-and-distance second before two much less encouraging runs

Trainer: Peter Fahy

Jockey: Richard Condon

Forecast odds: 50-1

History Of Fashion 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Richard Condon (5lb) Tnr: P A Fahy

William Hill are offering new customers £60 from a minimum £10 bet on the 2024 Irish Grand National.

