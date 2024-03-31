2024 Irish Grand National: the runners, the odds, the verdict for the big race at Fairyhouse
The BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00) takes place at Fairyhouse on Monday and with 40-1, 50-1 and 150-1 priced winners in the last decade this is often a tricky puzzle for punters to solve. I Am Maximus triumphed for the all-conquering duo of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend 12 months ago and they combine with the favourite again this year in Nick Rockett, an unexposed novice who skipped the Cheltenham Festival to head here. Get our verdict and more in this runner-by-runner guide . . .
Irish Grand National verdict
By Alan Sweetman, Spotlight tipster
1. Good Time Jonny
2. Intense Raffles
3. Where's Frankie
Not a huge field, but a fascinating race in which Good Time Jonny can exploit a mark that compares favourably with his hurdles rating. Last year's Pertemps Final winner should relish the trip and is just preferred to Intense Raffles, who relegated him to a remote last of three in a conditions event here in February. Four-time course winner Where's Frankie will stay the trip better than many of these and is one for each-way backers to consider. Obvious claims are held by Nick Rockett, Where It All Began, and Yeah Man the apparent Mullins, Elliott and Cromwell selected respectively.
2024 Irish Grand National: forecast betting odds for the big race
- 7-2 Nick Rockett, 11-2 Intense Raffles, 8 Hartur D'arc, 9 Yeah Man, 10 Any Second Now, Good Time Jonny, Senior Chief, 12 Where It All Began, We'llhavewan, 14 Where's Frankie, 16 Minella Cocooner, 20 Favori De Champdou, Daily Present, 25 Churchstonewarrior, Cool Survivor, 33 Dunboyne, Frontal Assault, Street Value, 50 Diol Ker, History Of Fashion, 66 Royal Thief
2024 Irish Grand National: the full list of horses and jockeys
1 Minella Cocooner
An unplaced favourite in Naas contest won by Hartur D'Arc, plenty to prove as a result
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 16-1
2 Churchstonewarrior
Smart staying type at his best, failure to complete on this term's two starts is a concern
Trainer: Jonathan Sweeney
Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan
Forecast odds: 25-1
3 Nick Rockett
Only three runs over fences but has a strong chance for last year's winning combination
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
Forecast odds: 7-2
4 Favori De Champdou
Held by Nick Rockett and Minella Cocooner on Navan running, other stablemates preferred
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Danny Gilligan (5lb claimer)
Forecast odds: 20-1
5 Senior Chief
Chased home Minella Cocooner at Navan, made heavy weather of landing short odds on latest
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Forecast odds: 10-1
6 Any Second Now
Admirable veteran, twice placed in Grand National, has a realistic chance off this mark
Trainer: Ted Walsh
Jockey: Mark Walsh
Forecast odds: 10-1
7 Intense Raffles
French import, two wins at this venue, leading chance on his defeat of Where It All Began
Trainer: Thomas Gibney
Jockey: JJ Slevin
Forecast odds: 11-2
8 Yeah Man
Came into his own over extended 3m4f at Haydock winning well in first-time cheekpieces
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Keith Donoghue
Forecast odds: 9-1
9 Diol Ker
Generally found wanting in major staying handicap chases this season
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Kieren Buckley
Forecast odds: 50-1
10 Dunboyne
Dropped away tamely in the Thyestes, again stopped quickly in the Grand National Trial
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Sam Ewing
Forecast odds: 33-1
11 Hartur D'Arc
Won Leinster National at Naas on handicap debut, has gone up 9lb but could be progressive
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Sean Flanagan
Forecast odds: 8-1
12 Frontal Assault
Fair form in big-value staying handicaps earlier in the season, needs to find extra
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Carl Millar (7)
Forecast odds: 33-1
13 Where It All Began
Second to Intense Raffles here before winning Grand National Trial, fourth in the Kim Muir
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jack Kennedy
Forecast odds: 12-1
14 Cool Survivor
Fair fourth in 2m5f handicap chase at Leopardstown, tailed off in the Kim Muir
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Jordan Gainford
Forecast odds: 25-1
15 Good Time Jonny
Last season's Pertemps Final winner, should be fully primed now after a quiet campaign
Trainer: Tony Martin
Jockey: Phillip Enright
Forecast odds: 10-1
16 Street Value
Course-and-distance winner of Porterstown Chase, has his work cut out having been pulled up last two runs
Trainer: John Flavin
Jockey: Darragh O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 33-1
17 Daily Present
Stayed well when winning at Down Royal, behind Where It All Began when fifth in Kim Muir
Trainer: Paul Nolan
Jockey: Sean O'Keeffe
Forecast odds: 20-1
18 Royal Thief
Twice a winner for Henry de Bromhead; out of form this season, hard to make a case for him
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Kevin Sexton
Forecast odds: 66-1
19 We'llhavewan
Ran from out of the handicap and with overweight when 16 lengths second in Grand National Trial
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Kieran Callaghan (5)
Forecast odds: 12-1
20 Where's Frankie
Thorough stayer, record as a four-time course winner gives him an each-way chance
Trainer: Karl Thornton
Jockey: Donagh Meyler
Forecast odds: 14-1
21 History Of Fashion
Only one win from 22 chase starts, good course-and-distance second before two much less encouraging runs
Trainer: Peter Fahy
Jockey: Richard Condon
Forecast odds: 50-1
Published on 31 March 2024
Last updated 15:04, 31 March 2024
