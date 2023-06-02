'We'll get her home and go to the Prix de Diane' - Running Lion to bid for French compensation after Oaks withdrawal

John Gosden said Running Lion would be aimed at the Prix de Diane after the disappointment of her withdrawal seconds before the start of the Oaks on Friday.

Her jockey Oisin Murphy, who threw his whip to the ground in frustration, said the three-year-old "just kicked the back gates open" when loaded into the stalls, but she was not given the opportunity to reload.

"It's a little upsetting. She kicked out, caught her leg on the gate, scraped it and the starting team didn't want to run her," said Gosden, who won the Classic with Soul Sister.

"They had to open the back gate and let her out, but then she got loose. She was probably getting ready to go and has just caught her leg, but she's fine.

"Oisin was upset. Running Lion has never done anything wrong – she's a pussycat – but we'll get her home and go to the Prix de Diane. It's a game of ups and downs."

The daughter of Roaring Lion, who finished third in the 2018 Derby, was as short as 5-1 for the Oaks after her four-and-a-half-length success last time.

Running Lion: withdrawn at the start of the Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker

After two wins on the all-weather as a juvenile, Running Lion began her season with victory at Kempton before landing the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket.

She will drop back in trip at Chantilly for the 1m2½f Prix de Diane, often referred to as the French Oaks, on June 18, which the yard won last year with Nashwa.

Gosden, who trains alongside his son Thady, landed his fourth Oaks when Soul Sister under Frankie Dettori powered clear of Savethelastdance.

Murphy was going for his first Oaks success but has won two British Classics: the 2,000 Guineas in 2020 on Kameko and this year's 1,000 Guineas with Mawj.

