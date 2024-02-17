L'Homme Presse camp 'delighted' with Gold Cup prep as Sir Anthony McCoy blasts beaten jockeys

Connections of L'Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor both said they were delighted with their horses' Cheltenham Festival prep runs in the Betfair Ascot Chase – as Sir Anthony McCoy suggested a lack of quick thinking at the start might have been responsible for their defeats.

Harry Cobden soon secured a major advantage on Pic D'Orhy, stealing several lengths from his more stamina-laden rivals. Neither L'Homme Presse nor Ahoy Senor was ever able to get on terms and McCoy was clear in his belief that Charlie Deutsch and Derek Fox had compromised their own chances by not keeping closer tabs on Pic D'Orhy when the tape went up.

"I’d have to think if I was riding L’Homme Presse and Ahoy Senor, two really good stayers, I’d hate a horse that has the pace that he [Pic D'Orhy] has to jump out in front and get an easy lead and dictate to them the way he did," said McCoy.

Asked by fellow ITV pundit Mick Fitzgerald if he would have allowed his former weighing room rival free lengths back in their riding days, McCoy replied: "I wouldn’t let anyone. I was always told by Martin Pipe, ‘You can’t win your race at the start but you can lose it.' Harry Cobden definitely didn’t lose his race at the start, he won it, and the other two might have lost it.”

Deutsch admitted he knew his fate early aboard L'Homme Presse but felt he had enjoyed a good Gold Cup prep.

Harry Cobden and Pic D'Orhy lead Ahoy Senor (left) and L'Homme Presse down to the last Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"He's a three-miler and we bumped into a fast two-and-a-half-miler, who is very good on his day," said Deutsch. "He's over the wrong trip and I almost looked at today as I'd try and win but if I don't it doesn't matter and hopefully it gets him ready for Cheltenham. I kind of knew my fate. He was trying, he was just flat out."

Trainer Venetia Williams also took great heart when looking ahead to the Gold Cup, for which Coral eased L'Homme Presse out to 12-1 (from 10).

She said: "Last week it looked like there was going to be loads of rain but that never materialised and running him over a trip too short on ground that's half good is not playing to his strengths. Credit to the winner, today was his day.

"I'm delighted with him and it was a stepping stone. I'm very pleased. Charlie had to be after him a lot of the way as Harry Cobden went a good strong gallop, which was the right thing to do, and he was doing his best work at the finish."

Lucinda Russell, trainer of third-placed Ahoy Senor , who holds entries in both the Ryanair and the Gold Cup, said: "We had to hold him up as he couldn't get to Pic D'Orhy, who was well ridden by Harry. His jumping was brilliant, he had one slow one, but I'm very pleased. All roads lead to Cheltenham but I don't know which race."

Read these next:

Pic D’Orhy given expertly judged front-running ride to deny L'Homme Presse in Ascot Chase

David Elsworth pays tribute to Simon Bullimore, the 'proud but modest' part-owner of Desert Orchid

'He's had an absolute brain fade' - high-profile jockey publicly slammed by trainer after odds-on favourite loses to 150-1 shot

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.