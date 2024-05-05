'It's a dream come true' - Silvestre de Sousa back in the big time as Elmalka strikes in 1,000 Guineas

Silvestre de Sousa struck in the 1,000 Guineas as Elmalka pounced late to take the first fillies' Classic for Roger Varian.

The once-raced Star Style led the field at a fast pace with the likes of Fallen Angel and Ramatuelle not far behind, and it was the well-supported French filly who looked as if she was going to win easily in the final furlong.

However, the Fred Darling third Elmalka showed another jump of improvement on her third run to motor home from the rear and win at 28-1. It was a magnificent victory for De Sousa, who only returned to Britain this season after being banned in Hong Kong.

The eventual winning margin was just a neck from the Cheveley Park winner Porta Fortuna, who also passed Ramatuelle to finish second at 11-1.

"It's a dream come true," De Sousa told ITV Racing. "It's brilliant for Roger to give me the opportunity and I'm delighted for the yard and the whole team."

On his trip through the contest, he said: "She got very unbalanced. She just took a couple of strides to organise herself. I was happy with the way she travelled but she's just inexperienced. She's very tough and I think the further she's going to go the better she's going to be.

"She's tough and she's learning and improving. She's very easy to ride. She switches off. I was always behind the bridle so when she goes up in trip it shouldn't be a problem."

Tamfana (right): a luckless fourth under Jamie Spencer Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Tamfana, who finished behind Ramatuelle in the Prix Imprudence last time, endured a luckless passage under Jamie Spencer but flew home to finish fourth towards the stands' side of the track.

Ylang Ylang, representing yesterday's vanquished connections of City Of Troy, finished a promising fifth under Ryan Moore after drifting notably in the morning markets.

It was also a first Guineas for Varian, who said: "You never come into these races expecting to win. I wouldn't have ran her if I didn't think she'd run very well. I'm absolutely delighted and I'm thrilled for his Highness Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum as he's supported me from day one and supported Michael Jarvis before me.

"I'm so thrilled to deliver him a Classic winner with this homebred filly out of Nahrain who was our first Group 1 winner back in 2011, so it's very special. I've got to thank the team who have done a great job with her and it was a great ride from Silvestre."

Fallen Angel, who was sent off the 100-30 favourite, finished eighth.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

