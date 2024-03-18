'She might end up going for the 1,000 Guineas' - Aidan O'Brien-trained Brilliant gains just reward in the Park Express

With only a handful of runners on the day and no horses galloping after racing, now almost a tradition at the opening Curragh meeting, it was a low-key opening day for Ballydoyle, but they still went home with one of the feature races as Declan McDonogh partnered Brilliant to victory in the Group 3 Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes.

Two of the three-year-olds in the field battled out the finish here, as the daughter of Gleneagles saw off the challenge of the far less-experienced runner-up Alpheratz by half a length. It was a deserved success at this level though for the winner, who despite her juvenile record of just one win from nine starts had performed with real credit in Group company throughout the season.

Aidan O'Brien commented: "She had nearly the best form in the race. She had been working nicely and is a hardy filly. It's a big ask for a three-year-old against an older horse on that ground so early in the year, so we're delighted with her.

"That's her trial now and she will step up. This trip is good for her, she's a half-sister to Alcohol Free and she certainly is not slow. She might end up going for the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket before coming back here."

Twomey strikes early

With the likes of One Look and King Cuan among a powerful group of three-year-olds in his care, this is a big year for trainer Paddy Twomey, and yet another one came along in the colts and geldings maiden here as the Billy Lee-ridden Procrastinate made an impressive winning debut.

The son of Siyouni was given a very confident ride from off the pace, quickened up well to challenge and was always doing enough inside the last furlong to see off market rival Marty The Party.

Twomey said: "I was hoping he would run a nice race. He's a horse we liked last year but didn't run him and I'm delighted he was able to do that on debut.

"We haven't worked the horses much. We knew he would be fit but he wouldn't necessarily be sharp, so I'm happy with the way he travelled and picked up. There should hopefully be plenty of improvement to come when the penny drops."

Good start for Meade

Having gone close with Rowdy Yeats in the juvenile maiden, Noel Meade and Colin Keane struck with another newcomer when the flashy chestnut Money Dancer landed the fillies' maiden, just edging out favourite Mayfair close home.

Meade said: "She behaved herself better here than she does at home, she's very bouncy and not simple. But she has always shown us plenty. She has been tipping along all winter but we liked the couple of pieces of work she did.

"She found plenty and handled the trip well. We will roll the dice a bit with her now. With those fillies, you are as well off to get what you can when you can with them, so we will go for a Listed race somewhere."

Read these next:

Fozzy Stack eyes Doncaster and a famous Lincoln double for Chazzesmee after stylish victory in Irish Lincolnshire

Champion juvenile filly and leading 1,000 Guineas contender Opera Singer likely to miss Newmarket due to setback

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.