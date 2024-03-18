Fozzy Stack eyes Doncaster and a famous Lincoln double for Chazzesmee after stylish victory in Irish Lincolnshire

An audacious Lincoln double could be on the cards for the strong-travelling Chazzesmee , who justified favouritism in the Irish version under Joey Sheridan for Fozzy Stack.

Chazzesmee hadn't been seen since finishing second in a race over the same course and distance in July, but was sent off the strongly supported 3-1 favourite and won in the style of a horse with further improvement up his sleeve.

Stack said there is a chance he could reappear in just five days time for the traditional British turf season curtain-raiser at Doncaster on Saturday, with Paddy Power cutting him to 10-1 (from 20s) to record a rare double.

"He's in the English Lincoln on Saturday, so we'll see how he is during the week," the trainer said. "I'd say a 5lb penalty should get him into it. I left him in the race this morning."

Serious Challenge, Mr Lincoln and Current Option were all towards the head of affairs throughout but it was Casanova towards the far side of the track and Raadobarg who looked set to dominate the closing stages.

Winning connections of Irish Lincolnshire winner Chazzesmee Credit: Patrick McCann

However, neither were going as strongly as Chazzesmee, who was settled further back but picked up strongly under Sheridan before holding off the late charge of Smooth Tom to land the €100,000 contest by a length.

Despite being a six-year-old, the son of Excelebration was having just his tenth run and Stack is hopeful he can reward the patience of his connections this season after overcoming a catalogue of issues.

He said: "We brought him over to America for a race and he had a stone bruise over there and then we had a bit of an arduous trip home. He was stuck in an airport in Holland for four days due to some paperwork, so we just ran out of time.

"He pleases me most days. He broke his pelvis as a three-year-old in Dundalk and last year was his first proper year since that. Then we got a bit too adventurous and it didn't work out. He's always a good traveller and he stays well too, he'll probably get ten furlongs in time."

