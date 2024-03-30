'She has the heart of a lion' - extraordinary Effernock Fizz digs deep to win again on her 96th start

Everything about Effernock Fizz is extraordinary. She started off in Flat maidens over a mile back in 2018 and didn't win any of her first 14 outings. She was rated 49 on the Flat and just 86 over hurdles once upon a time. She looked as though she wasn't worth persevering with at one stage. But owner Tommy Sheridan never lost the faith and, boy, has he been rewarded.

She has now run 96 times and has ten wins next to her name. She has won over 1m1f on the Flat and 2m4f over hurdles and even has a chase win on her CV. She has won on fast ground and heavy. But even by her own standards, Effernock Fizz's performance in the feature €100,000 Rybo Handicap Hurdle was truly extraordinary.

Carl Millar blazed the trail from the front as usual on the 33-1 outsider, but she was gobbled up after the second-last and it looked as though she would fall out the back of the TV. This, however, is Effernock Fizz and Effernock Fizz does extraordinary things.

After Conyers Hill had zoomed by, she just wouldn't take no for an answer and provided up-and-coming young trainer Cian Collins with the biggest win of his career.

Collins was understandably chuffed with his star mare, and said: "That was unbelievable. She has the heart of a lion. I can't believe she's done that on heavy ground as she's a mare who wants good to firm.

"She gave me my first two winners and now she's after giving me my 20th winner here today. It's unbelievable. I ride her out every morning at home myself and she's a joy to train."

On future plans, Collins added: "We're going to go for the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr next."

Back-to-back 33-1 winners

It was a bookie's bonanza on day one of the Easter festival with no winning favourite and there were two 33-1 winners in a row on the card as Mousey Brown reeled in Olympic Man in the closing stages of the Listed NH Stallion Owners EBF Novice Handicap Hurdle Series Final.

Dermot McLoughlin said of the Conor Maxwell-ridden winner: "She's very tough. She wasn't enjoying the ground, but she came home well. It was a good race and that was a good performance. She's tough, very hardy."

Dreams come true for McCann

Anthony McCann hailed Familiar Dreams as "special" after she completed a hat-trick in the concluding Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Total Enjoyment Mares' Bumper under Aine O'Connor, who made every yard of the running and kicked clear again in the closing stages for an emphatic success.

It was a first Listed win for the trainer, who heads over to Wolverhampton on the boat with a big team on Monday.

Aine O'Connor gives Familiar Dreams a pat following their win in the mares' bumper Credit: Patrick McCann

Bragging rights for Butler

There are only two chases in the calendar reserved for female riders and So Des Flos has now won both under Charlotte Butler , daughter of trainer John.

The winning jockey, who hasn't had a ride since she won on So Des Flos at the track back in December, said: "That was great. He gave me a great spin. He travelled great the whole way and finished strong and just got there. Gordon [Elliott] has been great to put me back on him and I'm delighted "

Shane shines

Shane O'Callaghan's big Cheltenham chance on Gaoth Chuil in the Pertemps Final didn't exactly go according to plan, but he proved what a good jockey he is with a well-judged waiting ride on 18-1 shot Ardera Ru in the Listed BoyleSports Mares Handicap Chase.

Read this next . . .

'If I have a Group 1 horse, this is it' - Andy Slattery has Royal Ascot aspirations for impressive Listed winner Easy

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.