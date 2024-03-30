'If I have a Group 1 horse, this is it' - Andy Slattery has Royal Ascot aspirations for impressive Listed winner Easy

Patience has proved a virtue for Andy Slattery, and the Killenaule trainer could be handsomely rewarded as the season goes on by Easy , who defied an absence of 18 months to land the Listed Cork Stakes.

The 25-1 shot had made an impressive debut here as a juvenile in the summer of 2022, but had not been seen since finishing mid-division in a Group 3 on Champions Weekend a couple of months later. On just her third start, she travelled like the best horse in the race almost throughout for the trainer's son Andy.

Although she did not do a lot in front when getting there, it was more than enough as she held off favourite Yosemite Valley by a comfortable length and a quarter, her ears pricked.

The winning trainer is never one to downplay confidence in his horses, but he clearly is excited by this filly. "If I have a Group 1 horse, this is it," he said. "We have nothing at home that can get her off the bridle. I think she will improve a lot for this. Hopefully, we are heading for a Group 1 at Royal Ascot.

"She will stay at five or six furlongs. She has so much pace and talent. I don't know which trip she's best at as I don't have a horse at home that can work her. She could go for the two Group 1 sprints at Ascot.

"She has had a lot of problems with her knees, that's what kept her off the track, so hopefully we can keep her sound and we can dream. She will go on any ground and it will take a very fast horse to get her off the bridle. She's exciting."

That was the second leg of a double for the Slatterys after Independent Expert landed the second of the 7f handicaps on the card.

One Look remains on course

Paddy Twomey remarked after the race that he had not trained many 1-20 shots, as One Look remained on course for a crack at perhaps more than one 1,000 Guineas after she got the job done in the 7f conditions race under Billy Lee.

The daughter of Gleneagles was not as explosive as when a brilliant winner of last autumn's Goffs Million, which was reflected by Paddy Power leaving her unchanged at 10-1 for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas, but there is certainly more to come.

Twomey said: "She did exactly what we hoped she would do. We wanted to get her out, get her some exercise and some education. It went to plan and I'm very happy with that."

He added: "We had a plan coming here. I'm thrilled with the way she did it. She cruised through the race, settled, quickened and did it very straightforwardly. It was her first piece of work of the year. If she goes to Newmarket, she will go straight there. If we wait for the Curragh, she might have one more run before that. We'll see how we go."

Memorable day for Power

Ten-pound claimer Danny Power, 16, from Waterford had his first winner in the saddle when Stag Night , trained by his boss Willie McCreery, proved a very willing partner in the 5f handicap, rallying to get back up close home.

"I have to give huge thanks to Willie and Amanda McCreery. He has given me loads of opportunities. He works me hard but he's a great man to work for," he said.

