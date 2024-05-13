'Very game' Paddy De Pole nets hat-trick to continue Paul Nicholls' and Freddie Gingell's strong starts to the season
Paul Nicholls' and Freddie Gingell's flying starts to the season continued when Paddy De Pole netted a hat-trick with an easy success in the 2m3½f handicap hurdle.
The six-year-old scored by 12 lengths and took Gingell's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 43 per cent. It was his third winner in the space of two days for the jockey, who rode a double at Plumpton on Sunday.
Gingell told Sky Sports Racing: "He's very game. We jumped off very handy but weren't travelling too well. He jumped wonderfully down the back though and then managed to cruise from there. He's a very good jumper and will be a fun horse for connections."
Nicholls is eyeing up a rapid return for Paddy De Pole, who is owned by the Mick Fitzgerald Racing syndicate.
The trainer said: "He struggled in the winter on really deep ground, but has done well in his three runs on faster ground. I expect he'll run somewhere before the end of next week before we go novice chasing during the summer."
Nicholls doubled up with Swift Hawk in the concluding 2m handicap hurdle, which took his strike-rate in the last fortnight to 33 per cent.
Mighty Mulholland
Neil Mulholland enhanced his own fine form with Fix At All's success in the 2m5f handicap chase. The five-and-a-half length win took the trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 35 per cent.
Surprise win
Ramensky got off the mark for Emma Lavelle when easily beating 1-4 favourite Pyffo in the opening 2m3½f novice hurdle.
'He's a big team player, a good man and most of all he rides brilliantly' - Nicholls heaps praise on new champion Cobden
