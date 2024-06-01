Shecouldbeanything powers home under Sam Ewing for sixth success and gives Gordon Elliott a double at Listowel

Shecouldbeanything stayed on powerfully to land her sixth success in the mares' hurdle under Sam Ewing, kicking off a double for trainer Gordon Elliott.

The seven-year-old had a tough assignment on paper as she was giving weight away to some useful mares, most notably 5-2 favourite Anna Bunina, but the strong pace set by the trailblazing Karia Des Blaises saw her to best effect.

Ewing held his mount up in last throughout but began to pick off rivals coming to three out as the leader began to fade. Her stablemate, Media Naranja, took up the running, but Shecouldbeanything always had her in her sights and thundered into the lead approaching the last. She went on to score by four lengths at odds of 100-30.

Media Naranja kept on to finish second, with Anna Bunina was third.

Ewing said: "They went a really good gallop, so I had to bide my time and she stayed on gamely. She's a solid mare and today showed she will definitely stay further.

"She's very versatile ground-wise, ran well at Cheltenham on soft and, while she has form on all different types of ground, that nicer surface brings out the best in her."

Fourth home Effernock Fizz is worthy of mention given the Cian Collins-trained mare was having her 100th run under rules. The durable performer has won ten races and earned more than £250,000 in prize-money.

Heroes Rise completed the double for the Cullentra stable in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle as he was steered to a decisive seven-length victory by Carl Millar.

The 9-4 chance was getting off the mark at the third attempt, and Millar said: "The yard are in form and all the summer horses are flying. I liked this horse, he'd done nothing wrong on his previous runs, although greenness probably beat him. He travelled, settled, jumped and did everything right.”

Rachel bolts up

All For Rachel landed his second handicap in the space of 11 days when bolting up in the 2m4½f hurdle for Phillip Enright and trainer Oliver McKiernan.

The seven-year-old had won at Punchestown on his previous start by six and a half lengths and repeated the feat, winning by an identical margin off a 9lb higher mark.

Hourigan back in business

Multiple Grade 1-winning trainer Michael Hourigan was back in the winner's enclosure after a 15-month hiatus after Rising Dust justified 9-2 favouritism in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle under Danny Mullins.

The six-year-old had finished runner-up to Western Model at Punchestown 11 days earlier under Mullins and stormed clear of Annie Questions by six lengths, to record his first victory.

"Me and Donal [O'Connor, owner] won a Kerry National together with Native Performance [in 2003]," said Hourigan. "He had the first and second that day, and Willie Mullins had the other one. It's been a long time since I put Willie in his box!"

