Goodwood an option for Jabaara as filly keeps Emalka team on a roll by landing Listed Queen of Scots

Silverstre de Sousa gave Derby day at Epsom a miss to travel north and he duly walked away with victory in the Listed Queen of Scots Fillies' Stakes on the Roger Varian-trained Jabaara .

The 7-2 chance was carrying the Ahmed Al Maktoum silks of Elmalka, who gave the same team a first 1,000 Guineas win at Newmarket last month.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel was scoring for the first time in more than a year, but had posted many credible efforts and scored a stylish win from fellow Newmarket challengers Pinafore and Soprano.

Jabaara holds no entries at Royal Ascot, but judging by the way she put her rivals to the sword here, she could hold her own in Group company this summer.

Varian said: "Jabaara did that nicely. She travelled strongly, quickened up well and obviously has been suited by the return to seven furlongs. I'm delighted for the team, especially when you send one all the way to Scotland. She could suit a race like the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood."

Watcha Palmer

Watcha Matey showed that round tracks and straight tracks come alike to him when storming home to take the £50,000 Edinburgh Cup under Paul Mulrennan.

After scoring on Newmarket's Rowley Mile last time, the 7-2 chance cornered well and showed plenty of gears in the straight to win handsomely for Hugo Palmer, who has enjoyed success on this card before.

Ski Saturday

East Ayrshire trainer Mike Smith registered his first winner at the track in nearly three years when Ski Angel landed a gamble in the opening 5f handicap.

The 7-2 favourite had been available at 6-1 in the morning and slalomed up the straight under Finley Marsh to account for front-runner Jack Of Clubs by a length.

