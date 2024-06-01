'I gave him a squeeze four out and I knew I was in business' - Sean Bowen lands opener as flood-hit track resumes
What A Steal won the opening race of the new jumps season on Ladies' Day at Worcester when coming with a late run to wrestle the prize from Camino Rocio in the 2m4f handicap chase.
The latter looked likely to give Henrietta Knight her first win since she resumed her training career when jumping the last, but What A Steal came with a late thrust under last year's championship runner-up Sean Bowen to collect at odds of 20-1.
The winner was giving trainer Tom George his second winner of the season and Bowen told Sky Sports: "Tom said he wasn't a bad horse on his old hurdles form and he was right. I gave him a squeeze four out and he winged it and I knew I was in business. It's a long run-in here and I think I'm blowing more than the horse."
Twiston Davies misses out as Cobden steps in
Sam Twiston Davies was at the track but had to forfeit his rides due to a head injury, including the one on Shengai Enki, who turned over 1-2 chance Highlands Legacy in the 2m novice hurdle.
Reigning champion jockey Harry Cobden was not a bad stand-in and the result was not in doubt when the superior stamina of Shengai Enki, trained by Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, kicked in given that he had won over 2m7½f at Uttoxeter on his previous outing.
Bay watch
Kennack Bay had exited at the penultimate fence on his previous two outings but you would not have known it judging by the exhibition round he posted when winning the 2m7f handicap chase under Ben Jones.
The easy-to-back 13-2 chance had the race in safe keeping by the second-last this time from where he coasted home to score for Ben Pauling.
Jones said: "The main objective today was to get over the second-last!"
