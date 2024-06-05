'He's incredible here and has so much speed' - Clearance records sixth win from nine starts at the track

Clearance continued his excellent form at the track when delivered late by Tom Cannon to take the feature 2m1f handicap hurdle.

The Michael Blake-trained ten-year-old, who was sent off at odds of 7-1, was given a confident ride by Cannon. The pair had plenty to do entering the home turn before Cannon unleashed his mount to lead near the finish.

It was Clearance's sixth win at the track from nine starts and Blake said: "He's absolutely incredible here. He's got so much speed, and Tom rides him with such confidence because of that. He beat a fresh four-year-old as well.

"I'm not sure when the next race here is but he'll be back, I can assure you."

Gutsy win

Easy Bucks notched up his fifth career win in the 3m2f handicap chase under Sean Bowen.

The 7-1 chance, owned by joint-trainer Michael Bowen, dug deep to deny Langley Hundred by a head.

Easy Bucks was moved to Shark Hanlon's yard while Michael Bowen was working for Willie Mullins, and was successful at Punchestown in January.

“That was a brilliant day,” Michael Bowen told Sky Sports Racing. “I bought him as a yearling and he’s won plenty of races. He’s a gutsy horse.”

Form reversal

Jack Tudor continued his fine run of form when partnering Up For Appeal to victory in the 2m5f novice handicap chase for Christian Williams.

The 10-3 chance was easily beaten by American Gerry at the track last month but gained his revenge on that rival, scoring by four and a quarter lengths.

