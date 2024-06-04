Mallard winner Legendary Day showcases his versatility with successful chase debut
Last season’s Mallard Handicap winner Legendary Day added another string to his bow when making a successful debut over fences in the 2m handicap chase.
The Adrian Keatley-trained six-year-old added to his four Flat victories, two all-weather successes and a hurdles win on his CV when scoring by two and three-quarter lengths under Brian Hughes.
Legendary Day advertised Keatley’s dual-purpose skills, two days on from the North Yorkshire trainer saddling juvenile Francisco’s Piece to Listed success over five furlongs at Chantilly.
Keatley said: “He’d had a couple of ordinary runs on the Flat so we schooled him over fences as we always felt he’d go well chasing.
“His schooling was good and he was up to the task there against experienced handicappers. He’s entered in a novice handicap chase at Bangor on Saturday but we’ll see how he comes out of this. He’s consistent and whichever discipline he’s winning in, we’ll keep running him in.”
Sunny outlook
Mostly Sunny was a runner-up in last year’s Northumberland Vase, a race in which Legendary Day finished fourth, and took his jumps record to 2-3 since joining Dan Skelton in the 2m handicap hurdle.
The five-year-old backed up a maiden hurdle success at Huntingdon last month, scoring by 14 lengths under Harry Skelton.
Eyecatching record
Do No Wrong boosted his strike-rate over fences to 50 per cent (4-8) for Justin Landy when bouncing back to form in the 3m½f handicap chase.
Callum Bewley’s mount travelled particularly well on the way to a length-and-a-half win.
