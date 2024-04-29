Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:00 Southwell (A.W)

'He's learning and he's got ability' - John and Thady Gosden enjoy a royal winner with High Order

The King and the Queen recorded a winner at Southwell on Monday
The King and the Queen recorded a winner at Southwell on MondayCredit: Chris Jackson
Play6 ran
15:00 Southwell (A.W)1m 4f Flat
Distance: 1m 4fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    6High Order
    fav2/9
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Emaculate Soldier
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Mr Zippi
    50/1

The King and Queen appear to have another promising star among their ranks after High Order got off the mark at the third attempt in the 1m4f novice at Southwell on Monday for John and Thady Gosden. 

The three-year-old son of Frankel, who was making a quick return following his third-place finish at Newmarket's Craven meeting, justified 2-9 favouritism when pulling 13 lengths clear of Emaculate Soldier in second.

Despite losing a shoe during the race, High Order took advantage of a drop in class and John Gosden believes race experience is crucial for his progression.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, he said: "He was quite a lad at Newmarket and he was difficult to saddle but he ran a good race. He's come here and, despite losing a shoe around the track, he's run very well.

"He's learning and he's a horse who needs racing and education. He's got ability and a mile and a half is no problem for him, he could well be a mile-and-six horse later on. I'm happy with him and as long as the shoe coming off doesn't bother him and he's in good order, he won't be a horse I'd hang around long before running him again." 

It was the second leg of a double for jockey Kieran Shoemark, who earlier steered the Richard Spencer-trained The Man to a debut success in the 5f novice.

On his royal winner, Shoemark said: "He's a lovely horse and he's progressive. He's still pretty green, but he has plenty of scope and he'll stay even further. He's a big, raw horse and he's had a couple of away days. It's important that everything continues in the right way."

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 29 April 2024inReports

Last updated 15:48, 29 April 2024

