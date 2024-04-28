Twisted Tiara gives Rod Millman a confidence boost as trainer looks to break Group-race drought at Ascot on Wednesday

Twisted Tiara 's victory in the 5½f fillies' novice gave Rod Millman a major confidence boost before his bid to land a first domestic Group race success since 2007 on Wednesday.

The daughter of Ribchester improved from a fifth-place effort on her debut to finish strongly to score by a length and a quarter under David Probert to give the Devon trainer his 15th winner of the year as he works towards bettering his tally of 43 last season.

Millman is looking forward to saddling Adaay In Devon in the Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot on Wednesday when the recent Listed winner will be aiming to give the trainer a first Group race win in Britain since Sergeant Cecil's Yorkshire Cup victory 17 years ago.

He said: "We've made a really good start to the season. Last year was our best, so it'd be great to try to beat that. We've got a nice team of mostly handicappers, but we have ten two-year-olds and hopefully one of them will turn out okay.

"Twisted Tiara is quite a nice filly. It wasn't the most competitive race, but it's a nice stepping stone. We'll probably look for another novice as she just needs a bit of experience.

"Ascot on Wednesday will be good. The ground is soft on the straight course which is good for us because Adaay In Devon likes a bit of cut in the ground, so we'll take our chance."

Probert doubled up on the card when Ciara Pearl won the 1m2f handicap for Daniel and Claire Kubler.

