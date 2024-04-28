Racing Post logo
14:00 Wetherby

'She was always going to improve for the turf' - Danielle enters Oaks contention for Gosdens after cruising to 12-length win

John and Thady Gosden, licence holders at Clarehaven Stables, on Newmarket's Warren Hill
John and Thady Gosden: won at Wetherby with DanielleCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play7 ran
14:00 Wetherby1m 2f Flat
Distance: 1m 2fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Danielle
    fav4/7
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Cabrera
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Lady La Fay
    11/2

Danielle was cut to 25-1 (from 50) for the Oaks after recording a wide-margin victory in the 1m2f fillies' novice for John and Thady Gosden.

The likes of Rogue Millennium and Fanny Logan won this contest before going on to win at Group level, and Robert Havlin's mount cruised through the race like a fine prospect when striking by 12 lengths.

The daughter of Cracksman, who is owned by Anthony Oppenheimer, was winning on her third start and could be set to take in an Oaks trial next.

Havlin told Racing TV: "She's improved from her last start, when she was run down by a filly who had had been out previously [that season]. It was a good starting point, though. She had a good blow after the race, but she was always going to be a filly who improved markedly for the turf.

"She'll stay a mile and a half no problem, and I expect that's where the boss will be looking. Let's hope she keeps improving.

"We'll see how she comes out of the race. She probably had a harder race at Chelmsford last time, but went through the gears a lot better. She's improved a lot."

Danielle is one of six fillies from the Gosden yard with an Oaks entry, with only Fred Darling runner-up Regal Jubilee shorter in the betting.

James StevensWest Country correspondent

Published on 28 April 2024inReports

Last updated 17:02, 28 April 2024

