Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
International
premium

'We want to make it truly exceptional' - Saudi Arabia officials eager to continue racing's rise

Kitty Trice speaks to the chief racecourse officer for the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia

David Mackinnon: chief racecourse officer for the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia
David Mackinnon: chief racecourse officer for the Jockey Club of Saudi ArabiaCredit: Edward Whitaker

David Mackinnon is a man on a mission with the Saudi Cup just around the corner, and there is plenty to do for the former British racecourse executive in a developing racing jurisdiction determined to excel on the world stage.

Mackinnon, previously head of operations at Jockey Club Racecourses south-west region, and before that managing director at Windsor and Sandown, is settling into warmer climes in a kingdom with a rich history of horse culture but whose flagship race meeting is only just approaching its fourth birthday.

Explaining how he comes to be sipping a cup of coffee on a typically sunny Riyadh morning, Mackinnon says: "I was very fortunate to be part of the Jockey Club set-up in Britain for 15 or 16 years, with the last ten in Cheltenham and involved in running the Cheltenham Festival.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist
Published on 23 February 2023Last updated 18:29, 23 February 2023
icon
more inInternational
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inInternational