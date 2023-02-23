Frankie Dettori could extend retirement tour beyond the Breeders' Cup

There was a hubbub of activity with the arrival of Frankie Dettori at the King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday morning and the world-class rider did not disappoint, raising the tempting possibility for his legions of fans worldwide of carrying on longer than planned.

Dettori, who announced his worldwide retirement tour earlier this year, gave hope that racing would get to see more of him, saying the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita might not be the last time he takes to the saddle. Among the possible stages for him to bow out on is the Melbourne Cup in November.

"Ascot [for Champions Day] should be my last one [event] in England and then possibly the Breeders' Cup my last, although I don't know if the Melbourne Cup or something else will materialise," he said.

"I'll be 53 in December and I want to finish at the top. It was very hard to choose the right moment. I half thought about carrying on, but I want to have another life after this."

Dettori will ride in the $20million Saudi Cup on Saturday night, a horse he partnered to win last year's Dubai World Cup as well as the San Antonio Stakes at Santa Anita in December.

One of two horses in the race for Bob Baffert, Country Grammer has been a consistent performer, winning or finishing second on his last eight starts, although he was no match for the brilliant Flightline when 19¼ lengths adrift in the Pacific Classic Stakes in September.

Dettori said: "He's very solid and has never run a bad race. He was second last year, is tough and has travelled before, which is a plus. He skipped the [Breeders' Cup] Classic and was being aimed for this race and Dubai. It's 48 hours until the race, so let's hope he stays in one piece."

