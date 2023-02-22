'I've barely allowed myself to think about Saturday' - star stayer Subjectivist on comeback trail in Saudi

A lot has changed since Subjectivist's emphatic five-length victory in the 2021 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, but Charlie Johnston is hoping the son of Teofilo can not only return to his brilliant best at the Saudi Cup meeting but continue his trainer's solid start as the sole licence-holder at his Middleham yard.

Johnston, who has sent out 11 winners since taking over from his record-breaking father Mark last month, said on Wednesday during track work at the King Abdulaziz racecourse: "It's the same but different, a lot of what is going on behind the scenes at home is exactly the same but we've had a gradual transition at front of house. It's some pretty big shoes to fill but the mantle's on me now to take Johnston Racing forward and to keep competing on this world stage at a regular basis. It's a challenge I'm relishing."

The challenge presented by Subjectivist is not inconsiderable, and the six-year-old has been absent since suffering a potentially career-ending injury after his Ascot victory. The winner of the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak and Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup, is limbering up for a return in the Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap on Saturday, when he will be partnered by regular rider Joe Fanning.