Iain Jardine hails fantastic start to the season as prolific Catherine Chroi goes in again

Iain Jardine is hopeful of surpassing last season’s career-best tally after Catherine Chroi won the 6f handicap, continuing the trainer's strong start to the year

Dumfries-based Jardine, who recorded 58 winners last year, enjoyed his 19th success this term when his six-year-old mare scored for the third time in five starts since returning to the yard from Claire O'Connell in Ireland.

"It’s been a fantastic start to the season," said Jardine. "We’re early doors but hopefully we have a few more exciting ones throughout the campaign. Hopefully we can try to beat our record because we have horses who are capable of going to the better fixtures this year."

The daughter of Camacho has been a revelation since rejoining Jardine, and the trainer added: "She’s a tough little filly and very consistent. She rarely runs a bad race so hopefully she can go out and win again at some point.

"It’s harder to win in Ireland than it is here, but she enjoys being trained with us and we’re picking the right type of races for her. She’s thriving."

Road to victory

Charlie Johnston made it two wins from six runners with his juveniles this year when Zabeel Road landed the opening 5f maiden.

The two-year-old son of Invincible Spirit finished half a length clear of Harswell Dandy. It was the trainer's only runner on the card.

Trip worthwhile

Trainer Paul Traynor's decision to send Fiver Friday over from County Antrim paid off when the four-year-old took the 1m2f handicap by one and a quarter lengths. Fiver Friday appears to have an affinity with Scotland, having also landed a maiden at Musselburgh last August.

Read these next:

'He's learning and he's got ability' - John and Thady Gosden enjoy a royal winner with High Order

What's on this week: Galopin Des Champs among the stars at Punchestown festival before City Of Troy kicks off Guineas weekend

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.