Redemption for local star Lucky Sweynesse with victory in Hong Kong Sprint

Star Hong Kong sprinter Lucky Sweynesse asserted his dominance over the division with an emphatic success in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint.

The four-time Group 1 winner made amends for disappointment in this race 12 months ago, when sent off odds-on but finished outside the top three for the first time in his career.

However, the five-year-old favourite was on song this time round, getting a smooth trip under Zac Purton and avoiding trouble in the home straight to see off Lucky With You and last year's winner Wellington.

Pruton said: "I had the run inside Victor The Winner but when James [McDonald] went for him, he shifted in and hampered me a little bit but he accelerated so quickly, I was able to come out across his heels and he had his chance from there – he did what he had to do. I love him."

Lucky Sweynesse claimed his first Group 1 success in February in the Centenary Sprint Cup as part of a six-race winning streak, landing the Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup and Chairman's Sprint before suffering defeat to Victor The Winner on his first start this season.

He was beaten again at the track in October but showed his return to form last time out when defeating Victor The Winner in last month's Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint.

Lucky Sweynesse wins from Lucky With You (near) and Wellington Credit: Edward Whitaker

Lucky With You, who was making his debut in Group company, was just under a length off the winner and Andrea Atzeni was thrilled to come close to claiming his first Group 1 victory since moving to Hong Kong this summer.

"He ran a blinder," Atzeni said. "He's a very straightforward horse. We had a good draw, which helped, and we followed Lucky Sweynesse, who was the one to beat. He finished off quite nicely and he was beaten by a champion."

Highfield Princess was bidding to become the first British-trained winner of the £2.6 million contest for John Quinn but could only manage sixth under Jason Hart.

"She ran solid," said Hart. "I think five furlongs in a straight line is more her gig these days."

Read more:

Junko flies home for French success in Hong Kong Vase

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.