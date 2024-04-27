'Are you daring me?' - Willie Mullins vows to defend his title with gusto as Sandown salutes a true champion
Won going away. Easily.
Truth be told, he did it on the bridle. The fact it took Willie Mullins until a little after 3pm on the final day of the season to seal his championship success is deceiving in the extreme. This was a title race he won having decided to join in only once the closing stages had begun. It was his first and, in all probability, the first of many.
You might think the atmosphere at Sandown was filled with soul-searching and introspection as British racing's players and fans wrestled with how a trainer based in Ireland had topped their table. That is not how it was at all. Much like a rare Grade 1 prize Mullins did not win, this was a celebration.
Published on 27 April 2024inReports
Last updated 19:15, 27 April 2024
