Junko flies home for French success in Hong Kong Vase

Junko produced a dazzling last-to-first performance to become the first French runner in nine years to win the Longines Hong Kong Vase.

The four-year-old missed the break in the Group 1 contest under Maxime Guyon but produced an impressive turn of foot down the home straight to fly by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Warm Heart and score by a length from Japanese runner Zeffiro.

Warm Heart, who took up the running on the home bend under Ryan, held on for third with favourite Lebensstil finishing last of eight.

It was a second success in the race for Guyon and a third for trainer Andre Fabre, who scored with Borgia in 1999 and Flintshire in 2014.

"We didn't know before the race if he would like this ground or not because normally he prefers the soft ground, but today in Hong Kong the ground was good," said Guyon.

"We had a good race, there weren't many runners, so I wasn't too far back just after the last turn, he has a good turn of foot. I'm really happy to win today."

A winner of seven of his 14 starts, Junko has been partnered by Guyon for all bar one of his races including last month's Group 1 breakthrough in the Preis von Bayern in Munich.

The gelding was sixth in March's Dubai Turf on his first start in top-level company before finishing third to Westover in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud in July.

Read more:

'They run racing as well as anyone could'- Ryan Moore full of praise for Hong Kong after landing world's best jockey award

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.