'He's a monster' - unstoppable Golden Sixty claims Hong Kong Mile

Hong Kong legend Golden Sixty became the most popular winner on a star-studded night at Sha Tin when he stormed to his third success in the Longines Hong Kong Mile.

A winner of 26 of his 30 races, the local superstar was cheered on to the course by a packed crowd but was given an even louder reception as he shot clear of a deep field under Vincent Ho to strike on his first start in 224 days.

The wide draw of stall 14 did little to hamper the progress of the top-class miler, who stamped his class at the age of eight with an electric turn of foot to pull clear of this year's Hong Kong Derby winner Voyage Bubble and William Buick's ride Namur.

"He's a monster," said Ho. "When I asked him for effort he lengthed like I can't believe, his turn of foot is crazy.

"It's amazing, I got the three-wide cover where I wanted and he knows his racing now. He was relaxed the whole way and when I asked he just gave me 100 per cent. It's madness and a great team effort, as it's not easy to come here without any preparation. He's not eight – he feels like he's four."

Golden Sixty parades after winning the Hong Kong Mile Credit: Edward Whitaker

Trained by Francis Lu and ridden exclusively by Ho, Golden Sixty became Hong Kong's most prolific Group 1 winner after landing the FWD Champions Mile in April on his last start.

The eight-month break was his longest spell between runs but proved no hindrance on what is likely to be Golden Sixty's last appearance at the Hong Kong International Races before retirement next year.

He sole defeat in seven previous starts was in the race last year, when he was unable reel in California Spangle and finished second by a neck, but made amends with another Group 1 triumph in the Stewards' Cup a month later.

He finished one and a half lengths ahead of Voyage Bubble, with Japanese filly Namur finishing third under Buick.

"She ran great," said Buick. "She was drawn 12 which wasn't ideal but I did the thing I had to do and she's got a good turn of foot which she showed today.

"We covered a bit of ground but I think everyone will be happy with that. She just bumped into a superstar."

