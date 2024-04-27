'That was a great bit of riding' - Nico de Boinville earns plaudits after 'remarkable' Fantastic Lady strikes in Grade 2

Nicky Henderson may have endured a torrid spring, but his season ended on a high when Fantastic Lady kicked off a Graded double for the trainer in the bet365 Oaksey Chase.

The nine-year-old mare was third in the Grade 2 last year, but returned this time with an impressive winning performance under Nico de Boinville, who sat in the rear before powering past Ga Law to score just over half an hour before stablemate Jonbon followed up in the Celebration Chase.

"She was really good," said Henderson. "Nico said, 'Lucky you don't tie me down', because the plan was to get up there and go, and he decided to do it completely the opposite way. Well done to him, fair play, that was a great bit of riding.

"She is remarkable and we kept her all season for the Topham, so it was great from her to come back from Aintree that quickly. She jumps like nothing on earth."

Owned and bred by Evan Hanbury, Fantastic Lady was last seen finishing sixth on her third appearance in the Topham and a return to the famous Grand National fences looks to be on the cards once more.

"She's a lovely mare and I was fearing she'd go off to be in foal, but it looks like she's probably going to have to play on," Henderson said.

"Aintree was always our aim. At one stage we were thinking about the Grand National but she wasn't going to get in – maybe the handicapper will have something to say about it after that and she will get in."

Impaire Et Passe signs off in style



Impaire Et Passe sealed an unforgettable season in Britain for Willie Mullins with a comfortable success in the bet365 Select Hurdle.

Already crowned champion trainer for the first time in Britain and with the bet365 Gold Cup safely in his suitcase, Mullins was looking forward to getting back to Ireland to start the celebrations but not before paying tribute to a horse he hopes can climb to the summit over fences.

Impaire Et Passe: winner of the bet365 Select Hurdle at Sandown Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"I thought he was better today than when he won at Aintree and he's improving having had a break over Cheltenham," said Mullins. "That's probably him for the season and we'll maybe go novice chasing now but he's back to himself and that was a very good performance.

"I was going to go chasing this year but his owners were happy to stay hurdling and it paid off well. Stepping up in trip has been a big help and he has the potential to be very good over fences."

Maasai backers short-changed

In the week the rules of racing were changed to hand stewards the power to declare any horse they believe has been denied a fair start a non-runner in any race beginning from stalls, the starting procedure over jumps came under scrutiny.

The well-supported Maasai Mara was facing the wrong way when the tapes went up for the 2m novice handicap hurdle but, despite him losing any realistic chance in the race, the stewards were unable to deem him a non-runner.

"There was a lot of shouting and horses involved and the starter simply didn't see or hear he was facing the wrong way when he let the start go," said head steward Steve Drowne.

Asked why Maasai Mara could not be deemed a non-runner, he added: "Unfortunately there's nothing in the rules to allow us to do that at the moment. From next week that has changed for the Flat when races are started in stalls but at the moment we have no power to do that [over jumps]. It's not great but these things happen. It was simply a mistake."

Victory went the way of 14-1 chance Helnwein, described as a "gorgeous" chaser in the making by trainer Alan King.

Read these next:

'Genius' Willie Mullins makes history as first Irish trainer to win British championship for 70 years

Danny Mullins delighted to play 'super-sub' role as he triumphs in bet365 Gold Cup thriller on Minella Cocooner

'Flagship' Nicky Henderson star Jonbon stakes claim as best two-mile chaser with dominant Celebration Chase win

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.