Prince of Wales's Stakes a possibility for Simca Mille after Group 2 win

Simca Mille bounced off his favoured quick ground to land the Group 2 Grand Prix de Chantilly under a motionless Alexis Pouchin, confirming himself one of the best older horses in Europe.

Trainer Stephane Wattel and owners Haras de la Perelle kept the four-year-old in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at the latest confirmation stage last week and, although there is less than three weeks to Royal Ascot's most valuable prize, the race remains a possibility.

"The Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud is the logical next step but we could also give him a break as his long-term target is the Arc, as long as the ground allows it," said Wattel, adding: "None of that would prevent the horse going to Ascot if he recovers well.

"I always felt that if he had a very easy race today, even though it's a quick turnaround, we might gamble on going, but only if he comes out of this in good form."

Simca Mille is the sole remaining French-trained horse among 17 entries for the Prince of Wales's, and he now as short as 12-1 with some firms for the Group 1.

Pierre-Yves Bureau congratulates Maxime Guyon after Kelina's success

Kelina class

Kelina was shortened to 8-1 (from 20) with Paddy Power for the Coronation Stakes after she dominated her rivals in the Prix de Sandringham.

"The ground makes a big difference to her," said trainer Carlos Laffon-Parias. "We skipped the Prix de la Grotte because of the deep going and it didn't really suit her in the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches either.

"Today she was able to really show her turn of foot. Ascot is soon but there is the heat and the travel to worry about and we might wait for the Prix Rothschild. That said, we still have to discuss it and there is no decision yet."

The Clive Cox-trained Get Ahead was denied by a short head in the Group 2 Prix du Gros-Chene. Richard Kingscote surged up the rail in the colours of the Hot to Trot Syndicate in the five-furlong contest but just failed to catch Game Run.

"She's a very good filly at the highest level given ground conditions drier than we've had," said Cox. "She did very well to win her Listed race at Haydock only 12 days ago. To come here and run so well at Group 2 level is an amazing run."

Get Ahead and Richard Kingscote after missing out by a short head in the Prix du Gros-Chene

The trainer added: "I'm just so proud to have her in training. She's a half-sister to Chaldean and it's a real privilege to have a filly like her on our hands."

George Boughey struck the only winning blow for the visitors with Perdika, who took out the Listed Prix Marchand d'Or for three-year-olds over six furlongs.

"She was a bit too far back and lunging late the last time we sent her to France," said Boughey. "She was given a very good ride today by Bauyrzhan Murzabayev and she'll have to step up in grade now.

"She's taking her racing well and it would be no surprise to see her back in France at some stage."

Murzabayev was also in the winner's enclosure after Ottery ran down Ballydoyle's Boogie Woogie to take the Group 3 Prix de Royaumont for Andre Fabre and Juddmonte.

Bauyrzhan Murzabayev and Ottery after landing the G3 Prix de Royaumont

Racing manager Barry Mahon said: "She's a filly Andre has liked from the start and she won cosily first up this year. We always knew a mile and a half would be her optimum distance and today was her first day at that, so she showed what she's capable of doing.

Asked whether the daughter of Dubawi could come under consideration for the Irish Oaks, Mahon added: "That could be a possibility. We'll have to see what Andre wants to do and whether she's ready to travel and take on a test like that at this stage of her career. She's a big filly and I'd say she's going to improve as the season goes on and maybe into next year.

"She's in the Ribblesdale and there's also the Prix de Malleret at Longchamp."

