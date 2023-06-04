Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:05 Chantilly

Ace Impact 10-1 for Arc after denying Big Rock in Prix du Jockey Club

Jean-Claude Rouget: trainer of Ace Impact
Jean-Claude Rouget: trainer of Ace ImpactCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play11 ran
15:05 Chantilly1m 2½f Flat, Group 1
Distance: 1m 2½fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Ace Impact
    19/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Big Rock
    fav17/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Marhaba Ya Sanafi
    9/1

Ace Impact finished with a flourish to deny market leader Big Rock in the Prix du Jockey Club for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and jockey Cristian Demuro.

The Christopher Head-trained Big Rock, who was sent off as the 5-2 favourite, was leading the contest until the final furlong but Ace Impact came with a sustained run on the outside to score.

Rouget landed the contest 12 months ago with Vadeni and has won this race five times in the last eight runnings. Meanwhile, it was a third success in the contest for Demuro, who had previously been victorious in 2017 and 2019 for the same trainer.

Ace Impact extended his unbeaten record to four and Coral cut him to 5-1 (from 20) for the Coral-Eclipse and 10-1 (from 33) for the Arc.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 4 June 2023Last updated 15:27, 4 June 2023
icon
15:05 ChantillyPlay
Qatar Prix du Jockey Club (Group 1) (3yo Colts & Fillies) (Turf)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Ace Impact
    19/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    11Big Rock
    fav17/10
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Marhaba Ya Sanafi
    9/1
more inReports
more inReports