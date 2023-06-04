Ace Impact 10-1 for Arc after denying Big Rock in Prix du Jockey Club

Ace Impact finished with a flourish to deny market leader Big Rock in the Prix du Jockey Club for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and jockey Cristian Demuro.

The Christopher Head-trained Big Rock, who was sent off as the 5-2 favourite, was leading the contest until the final furlong but Ace Impact came with a sustained run on the outside to score.

Rouget landed the contest 12 months ago with Vadeni and has won this race five times in the last eight runnings. Meanwhile, it was a third success in the contest for Demuro, who had previously been victorious in 2017 and 2019 for the same trainer.

Ace Impact extended his unbeaten record to four and Coral cut him to 5-1 (from 20) for the Coral-Eclipse and 10-1 (from 33) for the Arc.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

