Paul Townend on the mark again with another festival candidate - but Willie Mullins has Supreme reservations

Willie Mullins and the ever more powerful owner partnership of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede began Dublin Racing Festival week with a bang as Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle entry Anotherway landed the opening 2m maiden hurdle.

The French-bred showed many of the attributes that could see him being a potent challenger in Graded company, particular his ability to gallop and to quicken. It was just as well he had those qualities as he had to survive a sketchy round of jumping.

Paul Townend took advantage of the long run between the final two hurdles to send him clear, and he needed no second invitation as he came home a 12-length winner from Catena Zapata, with bold jumping front-runner Touch Me Not fading into third.

Anotherway (Paul Townend) winning the 2m maiden hurdle at Punchestown Credit: Patrick McCann

He was cut to 16-1 (from 33, NRNB) with Paddy Power for the Supreme and is a best-price 33-1 with bet365, although his trainer feels he may need the longer trip of the Ballymore, for which he does not hold an entry.

Mullins said: "He stayed well and galloped to the line, but his jumping left a lot to be desired. Maybe that was because of the heavy ground as he jumped a lot better at Leopardstown the first day. But at least he did today what he was showing us at home.

"Looking at that performance he could well be suited by a longer trip."

