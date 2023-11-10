'We can dream he's a Gold Cup horse' - Stay Away Fay makes winning chase debut as Paul Nicholls outlines Cheltenham plan

Stay Away Fay was hailed as a Gold Cup horse of the future by the race's four-time winner Paul Nicholls after he ignited more big-race dreams at Cheltenham with a courageous last-gasp success on his chasing debut at Exeter.

Last season's Albert Bartlett winner took well to his new discipline, soaring over the 18 fences in the 3m novice chase with ease from a prominent position. On the home straight, The Changing Man and Grey Dawning made their challenge but the six-year-old produced a mighty final leap to run down the pair and strike by a length and three quarters.

His strong-staying performance made Paddy Power slim his odds to 8-1 (from 14) for the National Hunt Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but Nicholls suggested the Brown Advisory, for which he is 10-1, would be his target at the meeting.

Nicholls said: "He'll run in the three-miler, it's as simple as that. He's too classy for that [National Hunt Chase]."

Stay Away Fay: last season's Albert Bartlett winner produced a clean round of jumping over the larger obstacles Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

A stellar performance from Stay Away Fay was described as the first step on the path towards emulating some of the Ditcheat greats in the Gold Cup. The next task will come in a 3m novice chase at Sandown's Tingle Creek meeting on December 8, before a shot at the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

"You'd like to think ultimately he'll end up a Gold Cup horse, that's what we like to think and the owners dream of. It's a long way up that ladder but he's put his foot on the first step," Nicholls added.

"You couldn't want anything more first time out than to see him stay on strongly. There's lots of improvement to come, but it's a super first start of the season. He's not done loads and I think there's loads to come from him. Chris [Giles, joint-owner with Dave Staddon] has given him plenty of time and he's coming good."

'Talented' Insurrection tees up Grade 1 bid

Bravemansgame and Dynamite Dollars went on to prove top-class prospects for Nicholls after success in the 2m½f novice hurdle and Insurrection looked another smart type in the making with an impressive front-running success.

The Noel Fehily syndicate’s six-year-old dominated to win by eight and a half lengths from the highly touted Diamond Ri to set up a big season, with Nicholls suggesting he could be aimed at the Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.

Insurrection: impressive winner at Exeter on Friday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicholls said: “We've won this with some nice horses and he looked really good. We've always thought a lot of him. He had a breathing op and we wanted to see him go and do that.

“He bowled along in front and sprinted from the last. We could go down a similar route we took with Tahmuras and end up in what was the Tolworth. He's a talented horse.”

It was a boost for the yard after leading young talent Wrappedupinmay was beaten at 8-13 in the 2m5½f novice hurdle, with Deafening Silence striking for Dan Skelton.

