Red-hot Gordon Elliott completes sensational six-timer - but 18-1 shot denies him chance to go through the card

For the third time in his career, Gordon Elliott came up one short when aiming to become the first trainer to go through the card at an Irish meeting, but a sensational 302-1 six-timer on the opening day of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing helped display some of the considerable talent he has to work with.

It followed a six-timer on Troytown Chase day at Navan in 2016 and a seven-timer at the same venue in December 2021.

The dream of going unbeaten across the card ended when 18-1 shot Don't Go Yet took the 2m½f handicap chase, with the best of Elliott's three runners finishing third.

However, the highlight of the day and the fourth leg was the performance of the Robcour-owned Irish Point in the Grade 3 Bottlegreen Hurdle. The son of Joshua Tree defied the Grade 1 penalty he achieved at Aintree in April, giving 13lb and a length and three-quarter beating to second-favourite Magical Zoe.

Jack Kennedy, who was completing a treble and went on to record his first four-timer, had the grey in the right place, in front and next to the rail, to see off any challenge that might develop.

"That was a great run," said Elliott. "We know he wants further but he picked up and he galloped. We would have to be very happy with him. Jack had him in the perfect spot, he kicked at the right time and made plenty of use of him."

Irish Point: returned with an impressive win in the Grade 3 Bottlegreen Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

"We'll keep options open with him, but I would say he will step up in trip now, and it wouldn't shock me if we saw him over three miles at some stage. He stays really well."

Paddy Power cut him to 14-1 from 20s for the Stayers Hurdle.

Brighterdays stays unbeaten

The Gigginstown-owned Brighterdaysahead made it two from two over hurdles and a flawless four from four overall when impressing in the Grade 3 mares' novice hurdle, and hardened as the 4-1 favourite by Paddy Power for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The four-year-old's jumping as the race developed and ultimately she had too much class for Banntown Girl. She scored by four and three-quarter lengths.

"She's a proper mare," said Elliott. "They went a bit fast for her over the first mile, she didn't know what she was doing, but once she got into a rhythm she was very good.

"She has a fair engine. I'd say she'll be better when she goes further."

Christmases coming at once

Cullentra seemed to suffer an early setback when the odds-on favourite Better Days Ahead came down three hurdles from home when travelling like a winner in the opening maiden hurdle.

But Elliott still managed to win the race as Zefiro Dodville prevailed in a dramatic finish under Jordan Gainford. Jack Kennedy initiated his treble when the ex-Emma Lavelle-trained Hunting Brook got the better of Benkei to take the 3m handicap hurdle.

Fifty looks nifty

Found A Fifty was a decent novice hurdler last season but he looks as though he might be different gravy over fences.

Low sun meant that the three fences in the straight were omitted in the 2m3½f beginners' chase, only seven in all were jumped, but the six-year-old impressed with his jumping and picked up strongly to beat his main market rival Colonel Mustard by eight lengths.

"He's a good horse," Elliott said. "He got very revved up last year and he could blow his top, but Jack was delighted with the way he settled. Normally you might be glad to see those fences taken out, but when you saw the way he jumped I was hoping the opposite!

"I love the way he quickened down the straight. He's in the Drinmore so we'll see."

Found A Fifty's owners Bective Stud completed a double in the concluding bumper with the imposing 1-6 favourite Firefox under Harry Swan, and Elliott added: "Days like this aren't easily done, but I'm in a lovely position with the horses I have, with the owners I have and the jockeys. It's a brilliant day."

Read this next:

'The bookies can have the favourite, it's all about this scintillating mare' - Saturday's best bets from Weekender experts

'To have a winner now makes it an amazing day' - Lunar Discovery seals perfect day for new grandparents

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.