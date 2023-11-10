'To have a winner now makes it an amazing day' - Lunar Discovery seals perfect day for new grandparents

A special day for Kevin and Anne Glastonbury got better still when Lunar Discovery made a successful hurdling debut in the 2m mares’ novice.

The Glastonburys became grandparents for the first time on Friday morning before Lunar Discovery, a six-year-old they bred and own, justified 9-4 favouritism under Charlotte Jones.

"My first granddaughter was born this morning and to have a winner now makes it an amazing day,” Kevin Glastonbury told Sky Sports Racing. "It's one I'll never forget.”

"I must admit I thought that was all going wrong out there for a while but she's a nice mare and got us out of trouble.”

Jones created unwanted history at Ayr in February when the Jimmy Moffatt-trained mare became the first horse to be disqualified under Britain’s toughened whip rules .

Lunar Discovery went on to finish last of 20 in Grade 2 company at Aintree’s Grand National meeting and Glastonbury added: “She was a livewire at Aintree, she’d run her race after a mile. She was the complete opposite here.”

“That’s our sixth winner here on the trot. Bingoo’s won his last four, she’s won two and this was a GB bonus race today which has made it even better.”

Some of the Glastonburys’ good fortune at the Northumberland venue rubbed off on Moffatt, whose two other runners obliged. Jones helped dual Irish point-to-point winner Great Pepper make a successful debut under rules in the 2m4f maiden hurdle.

One Mill Harbour: completes a treble for Charlotte Jones and Jimmy Moffatt Credit: John Grossick

One Mill Harbour , bought out of Lucinda Russell’s yard for £22,000, then followed up last month’s successful stable debut at Carlisle in the feature 1m7½f novice handicap chase to complete a first treble for Moffatt and Jones away from Cartmel — their home track.

Read this next:

Gordon Elliott wins first four races at Down Royal - but 18-1 shot denies him chance to go through the card

The jumps season is coming! Pick up your copy of The Big Jump Off, out now and packed with everything you need for the 2023-24 National Hunt season. Our brilliant 72-page supplement, including ante-post tips, guest columnists, top trainer profiles, divisional analysis and much more, is available to order from the Racing Post shop here .