Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:35 Ascot

'She looks the real deal' - Pyledriver's half-sister excites on racecourse debut

Shagpyle wins the fillies' maiden at Ascot on Friday
Shagpyle wins the fillies' maiden at Ascot on FridayCredit: Alex Davidson (Getty Images)
Play5 ran
15:35 Ascot1m 2f Flat, Maiden
Distance: 1m 2fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Shagpyle
    11/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Quiet Sea
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Rocha Do Leao
    100/30

Pyledriver's half-sister Shagpyle upheld her family's good record at Ascot when scoring on her much anticipated debut in the 1m2f fillies' maiden.

The close relative of last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner could be set for much better things after adding to the good form of joint-trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick, who have scored with three of their last six runners.

Always travelling nicely off a pace set by Sea Me Dance, the daughter of Frankel was in control at the furlong pole and handled the soft ground well, in contrast to Pyledriver, who needs a quick surface.

Muir told Racing TV: "She looks the real deal and on that she'll be a good filly. She'll be a stayer I'd imagine as it took Lewis Edmunds until halfway down the back straight to pull her up."

Electric Charger

Karl Burke kept his good run with his juveniles going when Dawn Charger made all up the stands' rail to land the 5f fillies' maiden.

The daughter of Soldier's Call was one of two in the race who had run previously, and she put her experience to good use when battling well to see off the persistent challenge of Thanksbutnothanks.

Last year's winner of the contest went on to run in the Group 2 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, and it would be no surprise to see Dawn Charger do likewise.

RacingBreaks Ryder and Kieran Shoemark run out easy winners of the 7f handicap
Racingbreaks Ryder and Kieran Shoemark run out easy winners of the 7f handicapCredit: Alex Davidson (Getty Images)

Ryder romp

Many previous winners of the 7f handicap for three-year-olds have gone on to run at the royal meeting in June, and this year's victor Racingbreaks Ryder looks sure to follow suit.

The 11-10 favourite completed a four-timer when making all to account for Tawafag by three and a half lengths to follow in the footsteps of smart types such as Aldaary (2021) and Alflaila a year ago.

Winning trainer Charlie Hills doubled up when Orazio ran out a comfortable winner of the 6f handicap for older horses under William Buick.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 17:56, 12 May 2023
icon
15:35 AscotPlay
Dual Maiden Fillies' Stakes (GBB Race)5 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Shagpyle
    11/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Quiet Sea
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Rocha Do Leao
    100/30
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports