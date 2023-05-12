'She looks the real deal' - Pyledriver's half-sister excites on racecourse debut

Pyledriver's half-sister Shagpyle upheld her family's good record at Ascot when scoring on her much anticipated debut in the 1m2f fillies' maiden.

The close relative of last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner could be set for much better things after adding to the good form of joint-trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick, who have scored with three of their last six runners.

Always travelling nicely off a pace set by Sea Me Dance, the daughter of Frankel was in control at the furlong pole and handled the soft ground well, in contrast to Pyledriver, who needs a quick surface.

Muir told Racing TV: "She looks the real deal and on that she'll be a good filly. She'll be a stayer I'd imagine as it took Lewis Edmunds until halfway down the back straight to pull her up."

Electric Charger

Karl Burke kept his good run with his juveniles going when Dawn Charger made all up the stands' rail to land the 5f fillies' maiden.

The daughter of Soldier's Call was one of two in the race who had run previously, and she put her experience to good use when battling well to see off the persistent challenge of Thanksbutnothanks.

Last year's winner of the contest went on to run in the Group 2 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, and it would be no surprise to see Dawn Charger do likewise.

Racingbreaks Ryder and Kieran Shoemark run out easy winners of the 7f handicap Credit: Alex Davidson (Getty Images)

Ryder romp

Many previous winners of the 7f handicap for three-year-olds have gone on to run at the royal meeting in June, and this year's victor Racingbreaks Ryder looks sure to follow suit.

The 11-10 favourite completed a four-timer when making all to account for Tawafag by three and a half lengths to follow in the footsteps of smart types such as Aldaary (2021) and Alflaila a year ago.

Winning trainer Charlie Hills doubled up when Orazio ran out a comfortable winner of the 6f handicap for older horses under William Buick.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.