'I didn't take a wrong turn so job done' - successful British tour for Patrick Mullins continues on Daddy Long Legs

Patrick Mullins ' successful tour of Britain continued when he enjoyed a winner from his first ride at the track on Daddy Long Legs in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

Mullins had steered his father Willie’s first runner at Ffos Las, Rath Gaul Boy, to victory on Monday and he repeated the feat on another Closutton odds-on shot when Daddy Long Legs recorded his second victory over hurdles on the bridle.

Daddy Long Legs was sixth under Mullins behind Gallagher Novices' Hurdle hero Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival when last seen, in a Leopardstown Grade 1 that also featured other subsequent Cheltenham Festival winners Slade Steel and Absurde.

After the Joe Donnelly-owned five-year-old helped earn another £4,357 towards his father's British trainers' title bid, Patrick Mullins told Racing TV: "I didn’t fall off, I didn’t take a wrong turn so job done.

"His last two runs, he just struggled on the really heavy ground. He'll be one to go through the summer and could be a high-class Flat handicapper. He possibly could be a Galway Hurdle horse."

The Shropshire venue is now the third British track Patrick Mullins boasts a 100 per cent record at, with the 34-year-old having struck on his sole mount at Doncaster — Ashroe Diamond in a Grade 2 — in January.

"I have to compliment the course, it's a very knowledgeable and proper racing crowd," he added. "I've really enjoyed being here."

Mullins is back in more familiar territory on Thursday to ride in Wexford's bumper but will return to Britain at Perth on Friday before Sandown's season finale on Saturday.

Welcome winner

Trainer Georgina Nicholls ended a 698-day wait for a winner over jumps when Musique De Fee landed the first division of the 2m5f mares' novice handicap hurdle.

Henry Brooke rode both winners of the second and third divisions on the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained pair of Special Dragon and Mrs Tabitha for the Preston Lodge Syndicate.

The successful handicap debut of Mrs Tabitha , a half-sister to dual Cheltenham Festival winner Presenting Percy, was part of a fabulous four-timer for Greenall and Guerriero, whose Horacio Apple's had earlier taken the feature 3m handicap chase before Go On Chez ended a run of four successive seconds in the hunter chase.

Read this next:

'Every winner is important now so I'm delighted to get it' - Jack Kennedy extends his lead in jockeys' championship

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.