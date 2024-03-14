Market proves right as JP McManus's Inothewayurthinkin delights favourite backers in Kim Muir

The market suggested Inothewayurthinkin was close to banker material in the Kim Muir Handicap Chase and so it proved as the topweight stormed up the run-in under Derek O'Connor.

The decorated amateur rider, who struck with Corbetts Cross in the same JP McManus silks on his only other ride at the meeting in the National Hunt Chase on Tuesday, again rode with magnificent patience as he was forced to execute "plan B, C, D and E" following a terrible mistake from his mount at the first fence.

However, O'Connor's brave and conservative tactics were rewarded as Inothewayurthinkin quickly picked up the bold front-runner Whacker Clan towards the second-last and then swiftly stormed clear of the eventual 28-1 second Git Maker after an excellent leap at the last. Eight lengths was the final winning margin.

Inothewayurthinkin had been tried three times at Grade 1 level, including when behind Tuesday's Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior at Limerick in December, and was winning for the first time over fences.

It was a first strike at this year's festival for Cheltenham regular Gavin Cromwell, who hit the crossbar when the dual winner Flooring Porter finished an honourable second to Teahupoo in the Stayers' Hurdle.

The trainer said: "I thought going past here it was going to take an awful lot of luck as he was so far back. He was jumping very big and slow and wasn't helping Derek but he was a cool customer there.

"I don't think it was too hard to take him back to be fair because he's a lazy enough kind of horse. I know he'd never gone this far but he always showed signs he'd stay and he's very laid-back at home."

The future looks bright for Inothewayurthinkin, who was the youngest horse in the field at the age of six, and he holds a Grade 1 entry in the 2m4f WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse at the end of the month.

He may not even be the only festival winner from his family this week as his sister Limerick Lace will bid to give Cromwell and McManus another success in Friday's Mares' Chase.

Read more . . .

'We've got lots to dream about' - Golden Ace defeats well-touted Irish rivals in Mares' Novices' Hurdle for Jeremy Scott

'He's learned over time' - Ruby Walsh full of praise for Harry Skelton after Protektorat strike takes him level with Paul Townend

'He's just magic' - Grey Dawning gives Britain first Grade 1 win as fine week for Dan and Harry Skelton continues

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

