Major shock as 200-1 shot Absolute Steel denies 4-9 favourite - but jockey says 'I'm not surprised'

200-1 shot Absolute Steel caused a major shock when recording his first success over hurdles to become the joint longest-priced winner of a race in Britain since 1990.

The Tom Lacey-trained five-year-old was sent off the rank outsider for the 2m2½f novice hurdle having been beaten by a combined 111 lengths in his first two starts.

Absolute Steel had finished last on his debut in a Market Rasen bumper before beating just one rival on his hurdling debut at Chepstow.

Josh The Boss, who had contested a Grade 2 on his previous start and Lowry’s Bar, bidding for a perfect five-timer over hurdles, were among Absolute Steel’s seven rivals.

Despite veering left and right approaching most of his hurdles, Absolute Steel made all under Stan Sheppard to deny 4-9 favourite Lowry’s Bar by a length and a half to defy a Betfair SP of 813-1.

It was the first time a winner had returned at a price of 200-1 in Britain since Inspiratrice’s win at Taunton in December 2022 with the record held by Equinoctial’s success at 250-1 in a Kelso novice handicap hurdle in November 1990.

The record for longest-priced winner in Britain or Ireland is 300-1, held jointly by Sawbuck (at Punchestown in 2022) and He Knows No Fear (Leopardstown, 2020).

“I didn’t think he was as bad as his last run at Chepstow," Sheppard told Racing TV of the shock winner. “That was very poor.

“I was actually relatively happy enough with him at Market Rasen, I know he finished last but he wasn’t really beaten overly far and we didn’t go that fast. He sort of stayed going the same speed turning in.

“I’d say that Nigel’s [Twiston-Davies] horse [Josh The Boss] and Philip Hobbs’s [Lowry’s Bar] horses have probably slightly underperformed there but I’m not that surprised.”

Longest-priced winners in Britain

250-1 Equinoctial, Kelso, November 1990

200-1 Beechy Bank, Warwick, September 2002

200-1 Arctic Bluei, Chepstow, March 2005

200-1 Maoi Chinn Tire, Wetherby, October 2010

200-1 Lights Of Broadway, Taunton, January 2012

200-1 Dandy Flame, Wolverhampton, July 2016

200-1 Intercessor, Newbury, June 2020

200-1 Runninwild, Redcar, May 2021

200-1 Astapor, Hamilton, June 2022

200-1 Inspiratrice, Taunton, December 2022

200-1 Absolute Steel, Exeter, February 2024

