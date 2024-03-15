Limerick Lace toughs it out to lead home 1-2 for JP McManus and give Gavin Cromwell his second win of the week

Limerick Lace and Keith Donoghue held off the desperate late challenge of Dinoblue to land the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase and complete the forecast for owner JP McManus.

In doing so she gave trainer Gavin Cromwell his second visit to the Cheltenham winner's enclosure this week, while McManus had already wrapped up the race to be leading owner and was able to lead in his fifth winner of the festival.

On a mare guaranteed to relish the test of the rain-sodden ground, Donoghue was always travelling comfortably just behind the leaders, while Mark Walsh attempted to conserve petrol on Dinoblue, who found only El Fabiolo too strong over two miles at the Dublin Racing Festival but was tackling this intermediate trip for the first time over fences.

Limerick Lace produced a huge leap at the second last and although she was less fluent at the final fence, she showed great resolution as Dinoblue bore down on her to score by three-quarters of a length.

"She showed a bit of heart there," said Cromwell, who has plundered plenty of pounds on his visits to Britain this season. "I'm delighted for Keith, he's a big part of the team and it's well deserved. He gave her a lovely ride, turned it into a good test and she stayed well.

"She's genuine, she was in front from a long way out and she had to battle. She showed guts and determination."

Limerick Lace holds off Dinoblue to land a 1-2 for JP McManus Credit: Andrew Parker

After the rain had turned the ground back to shades of heavy overnight, Limerick Lace usurped Dinoblue at the head of the market before racing. However, the money began to come for Dinoblue and she was sent off the 15-8 favourite, while the eventual winner drifted back out to 3-1.

Limerick Lace was cut to 10-1 from 14 with Unibet for the Irish Grand National on April 1, though Cromwell didn't immediately commit to Fairyhouse.

"I don’t know," Cromwell said. "She's in the National as well, so we'll see how she comes of here, but it's all about today."

Cromwell had struck in the last race on Thursday with Inothewayurethinkin, who also won in the McManus silks and under an icy steer from Derek O'Connor.

Remarkably the pair share the same parents in super-sire Walk In The Park and dam Sway.

"She's a full sister to last night's Kim Muir winner," said Cromwell. "I don't know how many have done that, to have a full brother and sister to win at the same festival."

Read more:

'He was so brave for me' - Galopin Des Champs joins the greats as he makes it back-to-back Gold Cups

'We were getting a bit desperate' - Michael O'Leary relieved after Stellar Story denies The Jukebox Man in thriller

'He will be some beast next season' - Willie Mullins dreaming big for Majborough after Triumph success

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

