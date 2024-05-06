I'd Like To Know ends frustrating run for trainer Chris Gordon

There was a sense of deja vu for Chris Gordon after the trainer observed his Unanswered Prayers lead for much of the 3m handicap chase before being collared late on by Karl Philippe .

Gordon’s Annual Invictus was beaten a neck after leading for most of the way in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown’s season finale last month, but I’d Like To Know helped to ease any lingering frustrations when landing the feature 2m2f handicap chase just over an hour later.

Angus Cheleda helped the seven-year-old to his second success over fences to provide Gordon with his first winner of the new jumps campaign.

“New season, new start,” Gordon told Racing TV. “That [Annual Invictus’ second in the bet365 Gold Cup] was a very painful race for us to watch so to go and get a winner after watching a near repeat with Unanswered Prayers was great.

“I can’t normally afford horses like I'd Like To Know, but John Costello sold him to me at a very reasonable price. He’s going to go out in the field now and strengthen up.”

Karl Philippe’s victory completed a double for Fergal O’Brien after Ryan’s Rocket had justified 11-8 favouritism in the opening 2m novice hurdle.

The six-year-old had recorded his first success over hurdles under the now retired Paddy Brennan at Taunton in March, with O’Brien’s new stable jockey Johnny Burke getting the association off to a strong start by delivering on his first ride of the season.

Happy Harris

Trainer Grace Harris enjoyed her first jumps winner since March when the Conor Ring-ridden Halifax took the 3m½f handicap hurdle.

