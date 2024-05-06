'He showed a bit of class' - Galyx puts his name in the hat for a big festival after getting off the mark in decisive fashion

Galyx could be in line for a trip to Glorious Goodwood after running out a decisive winner in division two of the mile novice.

Sixth in a typically strong maiden at Newbury last month, the three-year-old eased his way into contention before drawing clear in the closing stages under Charlie Bishop as 10-11 favourite.

Winning trainer Jack Channon said: "I was very impressed with how professional he was. He's taken a long time mentally to mature and I did think today might catch him out again, especially with the tight turns, but he showed a bit of class today and he's a nice horse."

He added: "We won't overface him too soon. Something like a nice handicap at Glorious Goodwood would be on the cards, after another novice in the next month or so, but I'll be excited about him as a four-year-old."

Owners Jon and Julia Aisbitt have enjoyed a fruitful couple of weeks, with Galyx a third winner from their last four runners, all of whom are trained by Channon.

"Jon and Julia have been big supporters of West Ilsley for I think going on 15 years now and I'm very grateful to them for continuing their support with me," Channon added.

"We've had some good days – obviously Johan last year in the Golden Mile – and they've got some really nice horses and they're breeding some really nice stock."

The day got better for Channon when Tiriac ran out a ready winner of the 6f handicap under David Probert.

Ryan on the board

All-weather champion jockey Rossa Ryan put his first winners on the board in the turf competition with a double. Ryan took the opening 6f handicap aboard Charlie Mason before making all on Miletus in division one of the mile novice.

