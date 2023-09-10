Fantastic Moon upsets Feed The Flame in Prix Niel as Rene Piechulek enjoys another big Longchamp moment

Before the race the Group 2 Prix Niel had been all about Feed The Flame securing his status near the top of the Arc market, but it was German Derby winner Fantastic Moon who tore up the script under Rene Piechulek, a man who knows a thing or two about what it takes to win here on the first Sunday in October aftrer triumphing on Torquator Tasso in 2021.

With pacemaker King Of Records setting sedate early fractions before picking it up on the run downhill, Piechulek sat at the head of the chasers and when he kicked at the top of the straight, nothing looked like coming from behind to challenge.

"I wanted to settle further back but there was no pace so I decided to sit second and hope it was the right decision," said Piechulek. "He's a tough horse and he's a fighter. We've met good horses here today and now we've earned the right to try in top international company."

Fantastic Moon's Arc odds now range from 10-1 to 20-1, although the son of Sea The Moon would need to be supplemented.

"Soft ground is not so good, he makes mistakes on soft ground," said Liberty Racing principal Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten. "Today was perfect ground, and the Japan Cup and Breeders' Cup have it. We'll discuss it and see what happens with the weather forecast in Paris."

Given his usual patient ride, Feed The Flame seemed to take a while to get balanced once they had turned in and never really threatened the winner.

Feed The Flame and Christophe Soumillon before the Prix Niel

"He accelerated well but in the last 100 metres he looked tired and blew very hard afterwards, while I think the winner is a good horse," said trainer Pascal Bary.

"He was in among horses for once and I think it will serve as a good preparation, though of course it's always better to win than be second. Softer ground would be a big help in three weeks' time."

Place Du Carrousel looks Arc-bound after Foy success

Place Du Carrousel looks to have booked her place in the Arc after running right to the line on her first attempt at a mile and a half when denying favourite Iresine in the Group 2 Prix Foy.

The winner of the Prix de l'Opera last October, Place Du Carrousel has looked a more relaxed filly at four and when shaken up by Mickael Barzalona she responded well to come home a neck clear, with Sammarco half a length further away in third.

Place Du Carrousel and Mickael Barzalona after victory in the Prix Foy at Longchamp

At 2min 35.66sec, the Foy was the slowest of the three Arc trials – all run in sweltering conditions. Rupert Pritchard-Gordon, Al Shaqab's representative in France, said: "The weather conditions are exceptional today, and Monsieur Fabre preferred to go for the Prix Foy rather than the Prix Vermeille, anticipating there would be less pace in the Foy.

"When we decided to keep her in training at four, after her success in the Prix de l'Opera last year, the idea was to aim her at the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. So if all goes well between now and then, we'll be heading to the race of dreams."

Trainer Jean-Pierre Gauvin said he would weigh up the Qipco Champion Stakes against a return to Longchamp before a trip to Asia for Iresine, while trainer Peter Schiergen said Sammarco would be aimed at either the Arc or Prix Dollar.

Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Longchamp, October 1

Ladbrokes: 3 Ace Impact, 6 Hukum, 9 Auguste Rodin, 10 Westover, 12 Feed The Flame, 14 Savethelastdance, 16 Emily Upjohn, 20 bar (including Fantastic Moon and Place Du Carrousel)

Read this next . . .

'She was very brave to get out' - Warm Heart overcomes stumbling start to triumph in Vermeille

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content