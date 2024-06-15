Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:15 UttoxeterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:15 UttoxeterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:10 Chester

'Age just doesn’t seem to get to him' - popular veteran Copper Knight rolls back the years to record 15th success

Copper Knight:
Copper Knight: won at Chester for the fourth time on SaturdayCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)
Play11 ran
14:10 ChesterFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 5fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Copper Knight
    fav4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Dickieburd
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Curious Rover
    6/1

Over eight years on from winning the Lily Agnes at the track as a juvenile, Copper Knight showed he is as enthusiastic for the game as ever when landing the 5f handicap.

The ten-year-old went close to recording his first success since victory under Sean Kirrane at Pontefract last July when beaten a neck over course-and-distance last month.

Kirrane helped the Tim Easterby-trained sprinter go one better than that narrow defeat to end an 11-race winless streak by repeating his 2022 success in this race off a 20lb lower mark.

Kirrane was winning his fourth race on the popular veteran, who brought up his 15th career success on his 95th start.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “Age just doesn’t seem to get to him. He just keeps on holding his form year after year. Tim Easterby is a master with these types of horses. 

"To get him to maintain that level and run in these competitive handicaps as a ten-year-old is testament to the team.”

Copper Knight has now won four times at Chester with only York, where he has won a record seven races, a more fruitful track. 

Kirrane added: "To come here on a Saturday and produce a run like that, it’s amazing."

Last year's Nunthorpe Stakes-winning jockey and Easterby completed a 169-1 double on Copper Knight’s stablemate and fellow ten-year-old Hyperfocus in the 6f handicap.

Rare combination 

Franny Norton had not ridden for Richard Hannon since 2022 or partnered a winner for the trainer prior to the 7½f Handicap, but the pair successfully combined with Love Billy Boy in the feature £60,000 event.

Colgan collects

Cheltenham-winning rider Robbie Colgan enjoyed his first success on the Flat in Britain when Rich Belief justified 7-2 favouritism in the 2m handicap for Dublin trainer Karl Thornton.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

iconCopy
14:10 ChesterPlay
Edinburgh Gin Spritz Handicap11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Copper Knight
    fav4/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Dickieburd
    15/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    8Curious Rover
    6/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers