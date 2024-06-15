'His horses are in really good form' - Pat Cosgrave completes 351-1 four-timer thanks to George Boughey treble

All three of George Boughey’s runners at the track justified favouritism to help Pat Cosgrave ride a 351-1 four timer.

Violet Love followed up last Saturday’s success at Chepstow in the 5f novice before Organic replicated her stablemate by defying a penalty to back up a recent victory in the 1m2f handicap.

Organic began her career with Boughey before having one run for fellow Newmarket trainer Harry Eustace. She rejoined Boughey after being bought for 9,000gns in February and Cosgrave, who helped the three-year-old get off the mark at Yarmouth on Wednesday, steered the filly to a four-and-a-half-length victory to extend her perfect record for owners Shylock.

Boughey brought up his treble when Lennon , who had beaten only five of his 25 combined rivals in three starts in maiden and novice company, made a successful handicap debut.

Cosgrave, sporting the double green silks of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede on Lennon, beat the Gina Mangan-ridden Bramble Jelly by three-quarters of a length in the mile handicap.

"George’s horses are in really good form at the moment," Cosgrave told Sky Sports Racing.

Mangan had earlier been given a two-day ban for allowing her mount and eventual fourth Pearl’s Edge to move left-handed without correction in the 5f novice, which caused Callum Hutchinson to take a check and switch his course on the 5-4 favourite Balmoral Lady.

Cosgrave missed the trouble on 33-1 shot Accrual , who held off the fast-finishing Balmoral Lady by a short-head.

Cosgrave said: "His first run, he didn’t really know what he was doing but today he was much sharper at the gates."

Hat-trick hero

Hutchinson had previously taken the opening 2m1f apprentice handicap on Al Sayah , who successfully reverted to the Flat after victories over hurdles at Fontwell and Hereford.

Read these next:

'I look forward to it every year' - Ryan Moore eyes Ascot prizes with Kyprios and Opera Singer as rider prepares for huge week

'She's more than paid for herself' - ultra-consistent Adaay In Devon strikes for Rod Millman in Scurry Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.