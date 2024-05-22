Amber weather warning for rain puts Haydock's Saturday ITV card at risk - Warwick and Gowran Park off on Wednesday

An amber weather warning for heavy rain, which could bring up to 100mm in just two days, has put the weekend's big British fixture at Haydock in doubt.

The ground is certain to soften from Wednesday morning's description of good to firm, good in places at the declaration stage, with rain starting to arrive from 5am.

While the Met Office's verdict is "anything is possible", Haydock's clerk of the course Dan Cooper suggests the track's weather agency is expecting between 20-25mm of rain.

Haydock's Saturday Flat card is the focus of coverage on ITV3 and includes a pair of Group 2 sprints, the Betfred Temple Stakes and Sandy Lane Stakes.

Cooper said on Wednesday morning: "We've had a huge deterioration in forecast, we're now watching Haydock under quite heavy rain and it's set in for the rest of the day. When we walked for declarations we'd had 1mm but we've had another 7mm since.

"The amber weather warning offers up to 100mm which is saying anything's possible basically. Our agency we use is a little more optimistic though, up to 25mm, which is still a lot of rain and the ground will deteriorate from that.

"We're still good to firm, good in places but with a caveat in place, we'll give another update this afternoon. We're going into softer ground which isn't where we want to be. The warnings are a concern and we'll have to see what unfolds. At the moment it's quick but slippery on top, which you don't want, but we're in an unusual position because it will soften."

Warwick's Wednesday meeting was cancelled after 42.5mm of rain hit the track up until 10am on raceday, leaving areas of the track waterlogged. The wet weather was set to continue throughout racing, with up to 15mm of rain forecast.

Gowran Park also called off its Wednesday meeting with 30mm of rain coming overnight.

