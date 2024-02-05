Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
'It's the first time I've seen him with a suntan' - globetrotting Oisin Murphy strikes with first British winner of the year

Oisin Murphy: successful at Lingfield
Former British champion jockey Oisin Murphy registered his first domestic win of 2024 when How Impressive lived up to his name with a scintillating display in the 7f handicap.

The Hugo Palmer-trained flashy chestnut was always prominent and had the race in safe keeping after striking for home at the furlong pole.

Murphy spent some of January in the US, including when finishing fourth in the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Turf at Gulfstream Park, and Palmer was delighted to get him on the board for Middleham Park Racing. The owners enjoyed a Listed win at the track the previous day with Dear My Friend.

He said: "It was nice to give Oisin his first winner of the season and it's the first time I've seen him with a suntan. How Impressive hasn't been running that well recently, and it was a case of leaving the headgear off and giving it one more go or giving him a break. 

"Thankfully we chose the former and I'll have to find another race for him after that. The handicapper knows all about him so hopefully he's not too hard on him."

Burrows first

Owen Burrows got off the mark for 2024 with his very first runner this year when Caustic edged out Eleanor Cross in the 1m4f novice.

The former bumper performer backed up his eyecatching debut on the Flat at Wolverhampton in December when getting back up to score by a nose after being headed half a furlong out.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 5 February 2024inReports

Last updated 19:29, 5 February 2024

