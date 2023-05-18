'It's really exciting' - Anthony Bromley excited by electric filly Relief Rally

Anthony Bromley had to abort his trip to the Wiltshire track but he can cheer himself up by dreaming of the future with Relief Rally.

The bloodstock agent is racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, who enjoyed a somewhat rare winner on the Flat when the speedy filly made it two wins from as many starts in the fillies' conditions stakes.

The daughter of Kodiac accelerated stylishly to pick up 10-11 favourite Juniper Berries to win by a length and three-quarters under Tom Marquand, and has any number of potential targets on her radar.

"I was trying to get there but I got stuck in traffic and had to turn around," Bromley said.

"She's a little pocket rocket and it's really exciting. She's not the biggest but she looks all speed. She goes well at home and we were hopeful of a big run. She coped with soft ground well at Windsor and with the good ground today.

"It's not set in stone she'll go for Royal Ascot. A summer target could be the Super Sprint at Newbury as she doesn't pick up a penalty for today, but we'll see what William Haggas thinks as we're still new to the Flat!"

The victory kicked off a four-timer for Marquand, who later won aboard Zoukster in the 6f handicap before taking both 1m2f novice stakes for Haggas aboard Kingfisher King and Truthful.

