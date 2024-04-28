'When they put up good prize money we'll bring nice horses' - Charlie Johnston strikes with classy double

Putting up £245,000 in prize-money for this Premier raceday drew a classy turnout and Charlie Johnston was delighted to score with promising handicappers Francophone and Baileys Khelstar .

"We bang the drum a lot but when they put up good prize-money we'll bring nice horses and that's what we've done today," the trainer said.

Francophone took the fillies' handicap at 11-1 on her first run since finishing fifth in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster and Johnston said: "I couldn't understand why she was such a big price this morning. We don't send horses to a May Hill for a day out. She was impressive first time out, should have won second time at Goodwood – or got it in the stewards' room – and was a bit inexperienced at Doncaster.

"She's a huge filly and we put her away for the year. Hopefully that's going to pay off this year because I'd like to think she'll be back in black type company at some point soon."

Baileys Khelstar scored a timely success at the start of Guineas week by landing the 1m6f handicap in the colours of Paul Venner's Baileys Horse Feeds.

Johnston said: "Rosie Venner, Paul's daughter, is hosting a lunch next week because it's the 30th anniversary of Mister Baileys winning the 2,000 Guineas.

"These colours have been a big supporter of dad's since the outset and are still supporters of mine now."

Johnston hopes this four-length win by a four-year-old returning from an eight-month break is a sign of better times ahead and said: "He was always quite raw last year, he went back home for the winter and came back a different horse.

"He's going to be a nice staying handicapper for the year ahead. The favourite ran well below expectations so the race may have fallen apart a little bit. Hopefully the handicapper doesn't get too carried away, but the manner he did it in was impressive."

