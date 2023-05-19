Arc owners down to fourth in Sunday Times Rich List despite adding to £24 billion net worth

David and Simon Reuben, the owners of major racecourse group Arena Racing Company (Arc), fell from third to fourth in the new Sunday Times Rich List.

The brothers increased their net worth by £2.14 billion to £24.399bn in the last year. Their fortune comes from property and real estate, while Arc owns 16 racecourses and four greyhound tracks in Britain.

Last year was a memorable one on the racecourse for Kirsten Rausing with Alpinista triumphing in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, but her and brother Jorn dropped one place to ninth on the list. There was no change in their £12bn worth, much of which comes from inheriting the wealth of their grandfather's Tetra Laval packaging group.

Despite a difficult time for bookmakers with stricter legislation on gambling to be enforced in Britain, bet365's Denise Coates and her family increased their net worth by £158 million to £8.795bn. Will Roseff, who has a seven per cent stake in the Stoke-based gambling giant, also featured in the list in 282nd.

Property developers Ian and Richard Livingstone, who also profit from their Evolution Gaming business, remained 31st with an additional £216m taking their fortune to £5.916bn.

The brothers are one spot ahead of owner-breeders Lord Bamford and his family whose increase of £1.58bn put their total worth to £5.9bn. Lady Bamford – whose family own building equipment manufacturer JCB – will have a live contender in this year's Oaks with Soul Sister, who won the Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday.

Soul Sister: owned by Lady Bamford Credit: Edward Whitaker

PokerStars' co-owner Mark Scheinberg moved up three places to 45th with a worth of £4.333bn, while the founder of gambling software supplier Playtech, Teddy Sagi, dropped one spot to 47th with his £4bn worth unchanged. Lady Howard de Walden, whose late husband owned 1985 Derby winner Slip Anchor, dropped out of the top 50.

Fred and Peter Done, owners of Betfred, moved into the top 100 to 93rd after growing their net worth by £397m to £1.873bn. The betting firm signed a three-year sponsorship deal for the Derby this year.

Irish businessman and licensed trainer Luke Comer, along with his brother Brian, rose to 181st, with the property developers worth £913m. Patricia Thompson and family – owners of Cheveley Park Stud – are up nine places to 188th, with a net worth £884m.

The £780m worth of Ruth Parasol and family, of PartyGaming, was unchanged but they dropped ten places to 221st.

King Charles is the most high-profile name to appear on the list who was not included last year. The monarch, who will continue his mother's legacy of breeding and racing horses, is worth £600m.

Prominent owner and former bookmaker Michael Tabor re-entered the list, occupying 260th spot with a worth of £615m, while Lord Lloyd-Webber, who breeds horses from his Watership Down Stud, is 283rd with a fortune of £504m.

Tony Bloom, owner of Premier League football club Brighton and Champion Chase winner Energumene, was also a new name on the year's list compared to 12 months ago, at 286th with £500m.

Prominent racing fan Steve Parkin – who runs logistics group Clipper and has horses on the Flat – is joint-309th with £450m.

Sunday Times Rich List 2023: the top ten

1 Gopi Hinduja and family, £35bn

2 Sir Jim Ratcliffe, £29.69bn

3 Sir Leonard Blavatnik, £28.62bn

4 David and Simon Reuben and family, £24.39bn

5 Sir James Dyson and family, £23bn

6 Lakshmi Mittal and family, £16bn

7 Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family, £14.5bn

8 Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho, £13.12bn

9 Kirsten and Jorn Rausing, £12bn

10 Michael Platt, £11.5bn

Rich List: notable figures in racing and gambling

16 Denise, John and Peter Coates and family, £8.79bn

32 Lord Bamford and family, £5.9bn

45 Mark Scheinberg, £4.33bn

47 Teddy Sagi, £4bn

93 Fred And Peter Done, £1.87bn

188 Patricia Thompson and family, £884m

221 Ruth Parasol and family, £780m

260 Michael Tabor, £615m

263 The King, £600m

282 Will Roseff, £506m

283 Lord Lloyd-Webber, £504m

286 Tony Bloom, £500m

309 Steve Parkin, £450m

