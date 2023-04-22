'It's lovely to see him go and win' - Anthony Honeyball's hot form continues ahead of three-strong Punchestown raid

Anthony Honeyball went 40 runners without a winner midway through the season but has roared back to form since February, and enjoyed a third victory in the space of 22 hours to secure a record tally for the campaign.

Doctor Foley landed the 3m novice handicap chase – a day on from the yard's double at Exeter's evening meeting – to give Honeyball a 38th winner of the season, two ahead of the previous best in the 2019-20 campaign.

It came despite the yard enduring a frustrating spell during the winter, but since February it has operated at an impressive 24 per cent strike-rate.

"Our horses were so out of form and sync through December and January, so I'm really glad. Normal service resumed in February and we've had a good run up to the end of the season. It's been a really good second half," Honeyball said.

"We were going to run Doctor Foley at Fontwell on Friday but it was too firm. He'd been all the way to Fontwell, then all the way here. It's lovely to see him go and win."

It was a confidence boost for the Dorset stable ahead of sending three runners to the Punchestown festival next week. Grand National faller Sam Brown will run in the Pat Taaffe, Lilith will aim to defend the 2m5f mares' handicap chase, and Kilbeg King heads to the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

Half century

Adam Wedge reached 50 winners for the season after riding 16-1 shot Sabbathical to victory in the 2m1½f handicap chase.

